Recently, someone told me that I looked “textbook” Korean, which felt a bit unsettling. It wasn't because of any racial shame, but because it has always been difficult for me to embrace this identity. I laughed in response, not knowing how else to reply, and moved on. However, had I been told that just a few years before, I would have torn myself apart, blaming myself for being “too Asian.” Attending predominantly white schools my entire life, I quickly realized the importance of assimilating into American culture. I was luckily not subject to the mocking that many Asian children experience in school, but I hated how Asians were always seen as “nerdy losers” and how they were characterized in the media as the “damsel in distress” stereotype, and I wanted to escape these tropes rather than face them myself. More concretely, I could not find a way to grow up and not let this bother me, as many authors tell us to.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO