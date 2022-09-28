Read full article on original website
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Was Michael Rockefeller Eaten By Cannibals?
Fed up from the perks of modern life, Michael sought solace in the unconventional lifestyle of the untamed. However, his passion brought about his mysterious downfall. Despite numerous theories, the question remains: What happened to Michael Rockefeller? Was he eaten by the cannibals whose ways he worshipped? Did he fake his death to join the secluded Asmat tribe? Is Michael still alive?
Celebrating Our Nation’s Indigenous People | October 10
Growing up, we celebrated Columbus Day each year in school by learning about Christopher Columbus' "discovery of the New World." Now, though, we know this whole concept is a myth. Columbus did not really "discover" North America, as millions of people had already inhabited the continent for centuries. It's also...
Brown Daily Herald
the asian american dilemma [feature]
Recently, someone told me that I looked “textbook” Korean, which felt a bit unsettling. It wasn't because of any racial shame, but because it has always been difficult for me to embrace this identity. I laughed in response, not knowing how else to reply, and moved on. However, had I been told that just a few years before, I would have torn myself apart, blaming myself for being “too Asian.” Attending predominantly white schools my entire life, I quickly realized the importance of assimilating into American culture. I was luckily not subject to the mocking that many Asian children experience in school, but I hated how Asians were always seen as “nerdy losers” and how they were characterized in the media as the “damsel in distress” stereotype, and I wanted to escape these tropes rather than face them myself. More concretely, I could not find a way to grow up and not let this bother me, as many authors tell us to.
The Nation That Never Was review: a new American origin story, from the ashes of the old
Kermit Roosevelt III, descendant of Theodore, sees lessons for today’s divided nation in Reconstruction and the civil rights era
Ancient DNA Reveals Comprehensive Genomic History of the “Cradle of Civilization”
A comprehensive genomic history of the so-called “Southern Arc,” a region spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia and long considered to be the “cradle of Western civilization,” is presented across three new scientific studies by Iosif Lazaridis, David Reich, and colleagues. In the analysis, which examined...
Louis Pasteur’s discoveries revolutionized medicine and continue to save millions of lives
By Rodney E. Rohde, Texas State University Some of the greatest scientific discoveries haven’t resulted in Nobel Prizes. Louis Pasteur, who lived from 1822 to 1895, is arguably the world’s best-known microbiologist. He is widely credited for the germ theory of disease and for inventing the process of pasteurization – which is named after him […] The post Louis Pasteur’s discoveries revolutionized medicine and continue to save millions of lives appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
France 24
Colombia repatriates 274 priceless artifacts from US
Colombia's embassy in Washington has been collecting the artifacts from around the United States since 2018 thanks to "seizures" and voluntary "returns by collectors," Alhena Caicedo, director of Colombia's ICANH anthropology and history institute, told AFP. The pottery, stone and seashell objects, made by Indigenous communities between 500 BC and...
