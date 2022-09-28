ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B blames her past ‘stupid decisions’ for ruining Call of Duty collaboration

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cardi B has finally addressed the fallout over her mooted Call of Duty collaboration, blaming it on her “stupid decisions”.

In July, the rapper teased a partnership with the popular video game by donning an elaborate hairdo and a statement skull necklace in a promotional video for her hit single, “Hot S***”.

At the time, Microsoft’s Activision confirmed the collaboration in a subsequent tweet, posting photos of Cardi B wearing the stylised necklace, which was reference to one of the Call of Duty operators, Ghost.

Since then, there has been no other mention of the supposed deal, until Tuesday (27 September), when Cardi B shared a tweet which read: “My stupid decision from the past caused me to miss out on money now.”

“I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court,” she explained. “Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

Earlier this month, the “WAP” rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to two charges of assault.

In August 2018, Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – was involved in two incidents at Angels Strip Club in Queens.

TMZ previously reported that two bartenders alleged that the Grammy-winning rapper directed her associates to attack them with chairs and bottles.

According to the Queens district attorney’s office, the “WAP” rapper also received three-year full order protection for the two victims and court fees.

The Independent has reached out to Activision for comment.

CELEBRITIES
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Activision#Wap#Angels Strip Club#Tmz
The Independent

The Independent

