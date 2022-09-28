ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Neshoba Democrat

ECCC Homecoming Court

Members of the 2022 East Central Community College Homecoming Court and their respective hometowns and high schools include (front row, from left) freshman maids Neely Hawthorne of Morton and East Rankin Academy, Belle Hollingsworth of Newton and Newton County Academy, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, and Skylar Miles of Morton and Morton High School; (middle row, from left) sophomore maids Jocey Bell of Forest and Scott Central High School, Anslee Boyd of Morton and East Rankin Academy, and Nahriah Brown of Decatur and Newton County High School; and (back row, from left) Anna Gray of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School and Natalie Verry of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School.
NEWTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, MS
City
Starkville, MS
WTOK-TV

Static display dedicated at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was a big day for the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, a special gathering for the park and the anniversary of Meridian’s Air Guard. A crowd of veterans, current members of the military, city leaders and citizens filled the property at Key Field. With...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS

STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#First College#Snake#University Of Kentucky#State Farm#Msu#The Georgia Bulldogs
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
Neshoba Democrat

Luke crowned Homecoming Queen

Senior Ashton Luke was crowned Neshoba Central High School's homecoming queen Friday night. From left are flower girl Piper Pilgrim, Principal Jason Gentry, Luke, her father and escort Donnie Luke and crown bearer KB Breland.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko Wins Against Choctaw Central at Homecoming

They inaugurated the new field. They crowned the homecoming queen. And they played a near-perfect game. The Whippets gave no quarter and beat the Warriors with a final score of 35-8. Tyran Mosley was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!. Next...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Neshoba Democrat

Wreck on East Main sends 1 to hospital

Philadelphia Police are investigating a wreck reported on East Main Street that sent one driver to the hospital on Tuesday morning. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Williamson Avenue at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Lyons...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Panhandling, Grass Fire, and more in Attala

7:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a male was going from store to store on Hwy 12 panhandling. 9:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West South St when a caller complained that a juvenile male threw something at the window of his residence.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
MACON, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000. BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting

EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
EUPORA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy