wcbi.com
Noxubee County High School alumni reconnect at homecoming festivities
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home is where the heart is, and Noxubee County High school alumni are back in the place they love. Hundreds of graduates are participating in homecoming festivities this week. The Noxubee County High School Alumni Association was formed many years ago to keep graduates...
Neshoba Democrat
ECCC Homecoming Court
Members of the 2022 East Central Community College Homecoming Court and their respective hometowns and high schools include (front row, from left) freshman maids Neely Hawthorne of Morton and East Rankin Academy, Belle Hollingsworth of Newton and Newton County Academy, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, and Skylar Miles of Morton and Morton High School; (middle row, from left) sophomore maids Jocey Bell of Forest and Scott Central High School, Anslee Boyd of Morton and East Rankin Academy, and Nahriah Brown of Decatur and Newton County High School; and (back row, from left) Anna Gray of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School and Natalie Verry of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School.
Starkville duo of Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside headed to Ole Miss this weekend
The Starkville High School (Miss.) duo of quarterback Trey Petty and wide receiver Braylon Burnside are a big reason the Yellowjackets are 4-1 this season. Petty is a true dual-threat, completing 70 of 117 passes for 1,00 yards with ten touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Two online stores move under one Hwy. 45 ‘brick and mortar’ roof
It’s a common saying that two minds are better than one. Well, these two Columbus business owners tend to prove just that. Shelby Pritchett and Megan Kleis have decided to expand their digital stores by sharing one brick-and-mortar location at 2401 Hwy. 45 N. Allen Dale’s men’s clothing and...
WTOK-TV
Static display dedicated at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was a big day for the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, a special gathering for the park and the anniversary of Meridian’s Air Guard. A crowd of veterans, current members of the military, city leaders and citizens filled the property at Key Field. With...
wcbi.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS
STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
Neshoba Democrat
Luke crowned Homecoming Queen
Senior Ashton Luke was crowned Neshoba Central High School's homecoming queen Friday night. From left are flower girl Piper Pilgrim, Principal Jason Gentry, Luke, her father and escort Donnie Luke and crown bearer KB Breland.
breezynews.com
Kosciusko Wins Against Choctaw Central at Homecoming
They inaugurated the new field. They crowned the homecoming queen. And they played a near-perfect game. The Whippets gave no quarter and beat the Warriors with a final score of 35-8. Tyran Mosley was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!. Next...
Neshoba Democrat
Wreck on East Main sends 1 to hospital
Philadelphia Police are investigating a wreck reported on East Main Street that sent one driver to the hospital on Tuesday morning. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Williamson Avenue at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Lyons...
kicks96news.com
Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba
JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
wtva.com
Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
breezynews.com
Panhandling, Grass Fire, and more in Attala
7:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a male was going from store to store on Hwy 12 panhandling. 9:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West South St when a caller complained that a juvenile male threw something at the window of his residence.
wtva.com
Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
wcbi.com
Eupora Police ask for identity of person caught on camera in shooting case
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora Police want to talk to a person seen near the site of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Eupora Police have released this picture taken near the scene of the shooting at the Westwood Park Apartment Complex. 26-year-old Daimain Britt of Maben was shot and...
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000. BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.
wcbi.com
Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting
EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
