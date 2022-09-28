ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Trooper Atkinson comes home Sunday after recovering from gunshot injuries, escorted by parade

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home from the hospital after being shot multiple times on September 22. A parade will help escort him home this Sunday. The motorcade will exit Highway 12 at Myra Road and follow it all the way down to Dallas Military Road. The motorcade will then turn left on Dallas Military Road and follow the road down to a roundabout. The bottom of Dallas Military Road will be the end of the parade route.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
RICHLAND, WA
Pickup truck t-bones ambulance near state line

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - A pickup truck t-boned an ambulance on a call on Stateline Road on the afternoon of September 29, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen. The ambulance was running a code, driving on Stateline Road when the crash occurred. The driver of the pickup...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Police vehicles go pink, purple in October

RICHLAND, Washington – October marks awareness campaigns for both breast cancer and domestic violence. To show its support to the community and bring awareness to these issues, the Richland Police Department is driving specially wrapped pink and purple patrol vehicles. Two patrol vehicles are wrapped in pink to honor breast cancer awareness, and one is wrapped in purple to honor domestic violence awareness.
RICHLAND, WA
Tri-Cities women's expo in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The 2022 Tri-Cities Women's Expo is this weekend at the HAPO center in Pasco. The theme of the expo is "casino nights" and admission is $7. The expo runs Friday, September, 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, October, 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PASCO, WA
Suspicious package cleared by Bomb Squad at Walla Walla Police Dept

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers at the Walla Walla Police Department reported a suspicious package in front of the public lobby around 8 a.m. on September 30, calling for a temporary closure. They decided not to touch the package and called Richland Bomb Squad, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Bomb squad en route to Walla Walla Police Department over mysterious package

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you were planning on visiting the Walla Walla Police Department on Friday morning, you’ll have to adjust your plans. The entire department was shut down around 8:00 a.m. due to a mysterious package. According to a notice from the Walla Walla Police Department PIO, the package was located at the front of the facility’s public...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a...
PASCO, WA
Police thank citizens for stopping assault

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA

