nbcrightnow.com
Trooper Atkinson comes home Sunday after recovering from gunshot injuries, escorted by parade
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home from the hospital after being shot multiple times on September 22. A parade will help escort him home this Sunday. The motorcade will exit Highway 12 at Myra Road and follow it all the way down to Dallas Military Road. The motorcade will then turn left on Dallas Military Road and follow the road down to a roundabout. The bottom of Dallas Military Road will be the end of the parade route.
Finley burglar entered unlocked home while residents weren’t home
FINLEY, Wash. — Even if you think your neighborhood is safe enough to leave your door unlocked while no one is home, it’s still a good idea to lock it anyway. That was the experience of a Finley homeowner who returned to the house and found that a burglary was committed while they were away.
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
nbcrightnow.com
AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla improving daily with suspect behind bars
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Special investigators offered new details from the Sept. 22 incident in which a suspect shot WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. in the face and led police in a high-speed chase through the area. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in charge of the Southeast...
nbcrightnow.com
Pickup truck t-bones ambulance near state line
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - A pickup truck t-boned an ambulance on a call on Stateline Road on the afternoon of September 29, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen. The ambulance was running a code, driving on Stateline Road when the crash occurred. The driver of the pickup...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police vehicles go pink, purple in October
RICHLAND, Washington – October marks awareness campaigns for both breast cancer and domestic violence. To show its support to the community and bring awareness to these issues, the Richland Police Department is driving specially wrapped pink and purple patrol vehicles. Two patrol vehicles are wrapped in pink to honor breast cancer awareness, and one is wrapped in purple to honor domestic violence awareness.
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities women's expo in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The 2022 Tri-Cities Women's Expo is this weekend at the HAPO center in Pasco. The theme of the expo is "casino nights" and admission is $7. The expo runs Friday, September, 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, October, 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspicious package cleared by Bomb Squad at Walla Walla Police Dept
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers at the Walla Walla Police Department reported a suspicious package in front of the public lobby around 8 a.m. on September 30, calling for a temporary closure. They decided not to touch the package and called Richland Bomb Squad, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer.
FOX 11 and 41
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a...
nbcrightnow.com
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
Benton County semi cab suspiciously caught fire off I-82 & Coffin Road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating what they deemed to be a mysterious fire off I-82 near Coffin Rd in Benton County, where they responded to a flaming semi cab with no trailer. According to a social media notice from Benton County Fire District No....
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
