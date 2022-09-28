WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home from the hospital after being shot multiple times on September 22. A parade will help escort him home this Sunday. The motorcade will exit Highway 12 at Myra Road and follow it all the way down to Dallas Military Road. The motorcade will then turn left on Dallas Military Road and follow the road down to a roundabout. The bottom of Dallas Military Road will be the end of the parade route.

