The Avoyelles Mustangs are a team unlike any other on Lafayette Christian Academy’s schedule. From a Wing-T offense that is successfully run by only a few teams in high school football to a coach who has an unconventional style that never allows him to punt and always goes for the onside kick, the Mustangs from Moreauville do things differently than everyone else. The Knights were tested in a new way on Friday night but they passed with flying colors on their way to a 49-28 victory.

MOREAUVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO