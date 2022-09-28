Read full article on original website
The Avoyelles Mustangs are a team unlike any other on Lafayette Christian Academy’s schedule. From a Wing-T offense that is successfully run by only a few teams in high school football to a coach who has an unconventional style that never allows him to punt and always goes for the onside kick, the Mustangs from Moreauville do things differently than everyone else. The Knights were tested in a new way on Friday night but they passed with flying colors on their way to a 49-28 victory.
No. 9 Amarillo Tascosa runs away from Abilene High in District 2-5A Division I game
AMARILLO – Tayden Barnes ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns as No. 9 Amarillo Tascosa beat Abilene High 36-14 in a District 2-5A Division I football game Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. Barnes, who scored all four TDs in the first half, ran 74 yards for his first on the game’s second play from scrimmage. ...
Clanton Advertiser
Verbena wins the unholy war over Notasulga
Verbena High School won the battle of the devils on Sept. 29 besting Notasulga High School 32-14 behind three touchdown runs by D.J. Jackson. Verbena, who had not beaten the Blue Devils of Notasulga since 2009, led 22-6 at halftime. Notasulga scored first in the second half on a long touchdown pass and convert the two-point conversion to cut the Red Devils lead down to 20-14.
