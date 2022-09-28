ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

WNAW 94.7

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall

ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
ADAMS, MA
theupstater.com

Pond dredging expected to begin early October

GREENVILLE — The dredging of the pond at Veterans’ Park could begin in early October, according to Town Supervisor Paul Macko. The town awarded the project to local contractor John Halsted Excavating in Earlton for $42,800 during the town board’s Sept. 19 meeting. Then the town was...
GREENVILLE, NY
westernmassnews.com

New road salt causing excessive corrosion under vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on an issue involving vehicles. A car dealership in Springfield has been noticing a lot of corrosion underneath cars every year, especially during the winter time. Looking at one car at Balise Hyundai, you probably wouldn’t notice anything wrong, but...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound

Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Apartment Fire Contained to Dining Room

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Fire Department put out a fire in a dining room early Thursday morning on First Street. The report came in at 12:45 a.m. of a fire at 160 First St. with possible trapped occupants. Two firefighter incurred minor injuries but no civilian injuries were reported.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams

It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!. This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade" This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Road Closings, Times for 66th Fall Foliage Parade

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade" and the 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have brought good cheer and a festive spirit to the city of North Adams for decades.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Live 95.9

Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield

Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing

On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA
