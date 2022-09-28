Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting in South Carolina
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
WYFF4.com
Upstate man killed in drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County, solicitor says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man will spend more than two decades in prison for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County, according to Spartanburg County solicitor spokesman Murray Glenn. Tyler R. Bright, 26, of Piedmont pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of...
WYFF4.com
Union County deputies looking for escaped inmate
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate. Deputies received a call about the escapee from the Union County Detention Center around 10 Friday night. They say the suspect is David Paul Strickland, 44, of Union. They say he is in jail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
SLED investigating after Greenville deputies shoot armed man
Greenville County deputies shot and killed an armed man while serving a warrant Sept. 28 in Taylors, according to a statement from the State Law Enforcement Division. SLED is investigating the shooting at the request of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office per agency policy. At about 10 a.m. Sept. 28,...
mytjnow.com
Suspect driving stolen car shot, killed after car chase to Cherry Road CVS
Winthrop students received a WU ALERT on Sept. 13 at 5:12 p.m. stating that there was a “shooting incident in the vicinity of campus at CVS on Cherry Road.”. The message said there were no subjects being pursued. It also advised students to avoid the scene while the investigation was ongoing.
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
Three charged in shooting death of 16-year-old in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Three people have been charged in the death of a Newberry 16-year-old in May of this year. Sixteen-year-old Mykian Davis was shot and killed on May 22 just hours before three more teens were shot in the same neighborhood. Deputies say 22-year-old Davonta Shyquone Holley, 17-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Man drives stolen motorcycle into SC lake during chase, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a stolen motorcycle into Lake Hartwell. On Aug. 17, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help identifying a person who led deputies on a pursuit in the Timberlake One area near Townville.
WYFF4.com
Elderly Abbeville County man with early stages of dementia goes missing, police say
HONEA PATH, S.C. — A man with early stages of dementia has gone missing, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s office. Jorge Gonzalez, 77, was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday in Honea Path near the Whiteflag Drive area, deputies said in a Facebook post. Deputies said Gonzalez...
WIS-TV
One dead in Newberry Co. crash
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff: ‘Justice served’ after man accused of killing Sgt. Jumper found guilty
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s Sheriff Hobart Lewis responded after a man, who was accused of killing a deputy, was found guilty in a trial. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a jury found Ray Kelly, a man accused of killing Sgt. Conley Jumper during a traffic stop in 2020, guilty of murder. The judge sentenced Kelly to life in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
South Carolina man convicted of murder in traffic stop dragging death of deputy
The man accused of killing a South Carolina deputy has been found guilty. Ray Kelly was accused of dragging Sgt. Conley Jumper, of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, with his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in October 2020. Kelly was found guilty of murder and was sentenced...
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
FOX Carolina
Piedmont man receives 25-year prison sentence for deadly 2019 shooting
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened in 2019, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office. According to the solicitor, the shooting happened on January 28, 2019 at a house on Thomas Road. The solicitor says 34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk died in the house after he was hit by a bullet that was fired from a passing car that Bright and three co-defendants were riding in.
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man shot multiple times in deadly deputy-involved shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect was shot multiple times in the deadly deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the coroner’s office are investigating the shooting that happened on Edwards Road. According to...
WYFF4.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — One person was killed and two people were injured Wednesday night in an Upstate shooting. According to a Facebook post by the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on Market Street. The two people who were injured were taken to...
Greenville Police need help locating missing person
The Greenville Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a missing Greenville man. Anyone with information on Swartzel's whereabouts is asked to call your local police department and notify the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after being […]
Comments / 0