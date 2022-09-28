ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Union County deputies looking for escaped inmate

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate. Deputies received a call about the escapee from the Union County Detention Center around 10 Friday night. They say the suspect is David Paul Strickland, 44, of Union. They say he is in jail...
UNION COUNTY, SC
SLED investigating after Greenville deputies shoot armed man

Greenville County deputies shot and killed an armed man while serving a warrant Sept. 28 in Taylors, according to a statement from the State Law Enforcement Division. SLED is investigating the shooting at the request of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office per agency policy. At about 10 a.m. Sept. 28,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Three charged in shooting death of 16-year-old in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Three people have been charged in the death of a Newberry 16-year-old in May of this year. Sixteen-year-old Mykian Davis was shot and killed on May 22 just hours before three more teens were shot in the same neighborhood. Deputies say 22-year-old Davonta Shyquone Holley, 17-year-old...
NEWBERRY, SC
One dead in Newberry Co. crash

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
Piedmont man receives 25-year prison sentence for deadly 2019 shooting

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened in 2019, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office. According to the solicitor, the shooting happened on January 28, 2019 at a house on Thomas Road. The solicitor says 34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk died in the house after he was hit by a bullet that was fired from a passing car that Bright and three co-defendants were riding in.
PIEDMONT, SC
Coroner: Man shot multiple times in deadly deputy-involved shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect was shot multiple times in the deadly deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the coroner’s office are investigating the shooting that happened on Edwards Road. According to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — One person was killed and two people were injured Wednesday night in an Upstate shooting. According to a Facebook post by the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on Market Street. The two people who were injured were taken to...
GREENWOOD, SC
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after being […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

