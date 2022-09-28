ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 46

Walter Rutledge
2d ago

When my daughter was this age she liked to pretend that she was a baby dinosaur. I blame it on her exposure to the Land Before Time shows. What the government-run school did to encourage her, for example, was let her use a hundred toy dinosaurs for a celebration of the 💯th day of that school year. She is now grown up, married, moved out, and functioning well in society in spite of our under-controlling parenting. Relax, gang!

Reply(3)
13
AP_001423.f31158a0340c49e58d21fcfa55ffc546.0130
2d ago

No freakin way…. We need to put an end to this crap. You are not an animal and any parent who allows this needs to have their head checked.

Reply(1)
21
ONE AMERICA 2020
2d ago

Whether they are there or not, BAN THEM NOW! Next, ban these costumes and behavior such as using the language of whatever animal they identify as. If they continue to be a distraction in the schools, expel them. Get back to educating the kids in ways that help them contribute to society. These freaks will never amount to much as long as ears, tails and litter boxes are the focus of their lives.

Reply(3)
11
Related
Sheridan Media

Sheriff: Buffalo Seeing Increase in Homeless People

Buffalo has seen an increase in the number of homeless people, and that is concerning to local law enforcement and other organizations that deal with the problem. Johnson County Sheriff Rod Odenbach discussed the issue with the county commissioners, saying they have recently had two 72-hour emergency holds at the jail on individuals that were homeless, and are seeing more than in the past.
BUFFALO, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes

Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy