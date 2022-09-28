ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

arizonasuntimes.com

As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations

The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Friday kicks off annual Navajo Bridge Star Party

The annual Navajo Bridge Star Party is this Friday and Saturday. The event highlights northern Arizona’s dark skies and Astro-tourism and is held on a bridge over the Colorado River near Marble Canyon and Lees Ferry. This year’s talks will focus on identifying Navajo star constellations and historical Diné...
MARBLE CANYON, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
City
Flagstaff, AZ
SignalsAZ

Teachers, Business, Home Safety in Prescott Valley, Prescott’s Christmas Events, OCD, High School Football, Mark Wahlberg | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11

Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Person
Nau
theprescotttimes.com

Attention! Yavapai County Voters General Election Information

Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Slow Down In Construction Zones

TRI CITY TRAFFIC DETAIL REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN IN CONSTRUCTION ZONES. The Tri-City Task Force made up of six law enforcement officers from the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office completed a Speed Enforcement Detail focusing on Pioneer Parkway and Williamson Valley Rd on September 27, 2022, between 6 and 10am. This location was specifically chosen due to.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON

UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

