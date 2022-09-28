Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate
If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. ...
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MetroTimes
25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
For some people lunch time is another cup of noodles, bologna sandwich, or whatever snacks they can find in their desk drawers. Lunch doesn't have to be boring and we don't have to save our favorite restaurants for after 5 p.m. We've gathered a list of some of the best...
The Oakland Press
Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day
Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat
Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Michigan
Michigan is a state that sits in the Great Lakes region in the upper Midwestern part of the United States. The population in Michigan is approximately 10.12 million and covers an area of 250,000 square kilometers. In terms of population, Michigan is the 10th largest state in the U.S. Far from that, Michigan is a great spot for travelers looking for the best destinations in the United States. As opposed to the belief by many people, Michigan will entice travelers in one way or another. From the tall-standing dunes to the edge of Detroit, Michigan is a good state to explore.
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield
Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
Detroit News
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
Hurricane Ian hits 'Michigan south' and it affects all of us, even the Detroit Lions
As Hurricane Ian hammered Florida on Wednesday, Alex Anzalone was in the Detroit Lions’ locker room, checking his phone, waiting for news from his family on the Gulf Coast. “My parents are kind of in the brunt of it right now, and my grandma, too,” Anzalone said on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve just kind...
Michigan fall colors are behind schedule - Sept. 29 foliage update
Only the higher elevations of the Upper Peninsula are showing anything worthwhile. The cold temperatures should start to speed things up in the days ahead.
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 1