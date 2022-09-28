Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Air Force finds struggling run game late, beats Navy 13-10
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels and the Air Force ground game finally got on track late to help the Falcons hold off Navy 13-10. The option quarterback clinched the win for the Falcons with an 18-yard scamper on third-and-6 in Navy territory, allowing them to run out the clock. This was soon after Matthew Dapore connected on a 22-yard field goal with 4:14 left to give Air Force the lead. Daniels had 65 yards rushing to go with 156 through the air, including a 67-yard touchdown pass to David Cormier on the third play of the game. Tai Lavatai tied the game at 10-apiece with 10:50 with a 5-yard run on third-and-goal. Navy entered as a two-touchdown underdog.
wcn247.com
No. 11 Penn State outlasts Northwestern 17-7 in sloppy game
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton had 21 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown and No. 11 Penn State’s defense forced three turnovers in a 17-7 win over Northwestern. Sean Clifford completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown. Kaytron Allen added 86 rushing yards on 21 carries and kicker Jake Pinegar added a field goal to help Penn State stay unbeaten heading into an off week.
Comments / 0