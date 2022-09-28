ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

By Alix Martichoux, Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUTMt_0iE9tPnl00

(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent.

Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10I7Gw_0iE9tPnl00
    In this aerial view, flooded homes are shown after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on September 29, 2022 in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aqGt_0iE9tPnl00
    Boats are stacked up against the Port Sanibel Marina Motel after Hurricane Ian ran through the area, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Meers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gm6Zi_0iE9tPnl00
    A man walks through a street among gamages homes and businesses and debris in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130OUH_0iE9tPnl00
    In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unFut_0iE9tPnl00
    A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ntac_0iE9tPnl00
    A section of the damaged Sanibel Causeway seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AedgG_0iE9tPnl00
    Damaged business and homes are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEYSf_0iE9tPnl00
    Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, explore a section of destroyed businesses at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivIoD_0iE9tPnl00
    Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JDeh_0iE9tPnl00
    Remnants of damaged homes and flooded vehicles are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmsbI_0iE9tPnl00
    This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3mKl_0iE9tPnl00
    Boats are stacked up at the Port Sanibel Marina after Hurricane Ian ran through the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TviSc_0iE9tPnl00
    In this aerial view, damaged homes are seen after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on September 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2zj4_0iE9tPnl00
    This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YI1Sm_0iE9tPnl00
    FORT MYERS FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 29: Jackie Pelton walks through her home that was destroyed after flood waters inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Pelton said she left the house with her mother before the storm arrived. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqSVL_0iE9tPnl00
    A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23X8M4_0iE9tPnl00
    Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enHgQ_0iE9tPnl00
    Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKkt6_0iE9tPnl00
    A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zviQj_0iE9tPnl00
    The pavement just before the causeway to Sanibel is damage by a storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wybVp_0iE9tPnl00
    People survey damage to their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Valrico, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bk1gR_0iE9tPnl00
    Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfWDn_0iE9tPnl00
    This aerial photo shows the damaged Fort Myers Fishing Pier in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAIJo_0iE9tPnl00
    Vehicles sit in flood water at the Palm Isle apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQEr7_0iE9tPnl00
    An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTjut_0iE9tPnl00
    A commercial sign lies in the street after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ6tm_0iE9tPnl00
    Businesses in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., suffered damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla., Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYW4E_0iE9tPnl00
    Just before the Sanibel Causeway, a spiral staircase was deposited in the brush next to a white pickup as Hurricane Ian passed the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MApw5_0iE9tPnl00
    Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWIgO_0iE9tPnl00
    Robert and Donna Antognoni work to secure a tarp ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upQqu_0iE9tPnl00
    An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MERB_0iE9tPnl00
    A damaged apartment from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lDs9_0iE9tPnl00
    Ivan Mendoza begins to repair damage at his mobile home in Davie, Fla., early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHgOg_0iE9tPnl00
    Cars damaged from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvZZN_0iE9tPnl00
    A downed tree lies next to the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWaB3_0iE9tPnl00
    A stoplight pole blown down by Hurricane Ian winds, rests on Orange Avenue in Downtown Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNAw8_0iE9tPnl00
    This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows firefighters looking out at the firetruck that stands in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pzwy5_0iE9tPnl00
    This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows a firefighter carrying gear in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z22hx_0iE9tPnl00
    A downed tree covers the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaC8C_0iE9tPnl00
    A small boat is tied to a tree as Hurricane Ian approaches with heavy winds and rain on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341jGM_0iE9tPnl00
    A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nj7dQ_0iE9tPnl00
    An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hUQa_0iE9tPnl00
    Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.

“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference. “The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”

Hurricane Ian death toll: Here’s what we know

Floodwaters in Naples submerged cars and nearly swept away a child before his mother was able to save him, one reporter noted .

The Naples Fire Rescue Department shared photos showing firefighters face to face with a storm surge outside their own garage. The water rose up to the firefighters’ hips and over the wheels of at least one of their trucks.

In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a hospital’s emergency room even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing them to evacuate their sickest patients — some on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

In Fort Myers, a few miles west of the barrier island where Ian came ashore, Valerie Bartley’s family spent desperate hours Wednesday holding a dining room table against their patio door, fearing the storm raging outside “was tearing our house apart.”

Why so many major hurricanes start with the letter ‘I’

As the hurricane moved in, it also spawned tornados . One likely tornado overturned small airplanes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Mobile homes and an apartment complex also sustained damage from apparent tornados on Florida’s eastern side.

That’s just the damage in the United States. Before making its way to Florida, Ian tore through western Cuba. State media reported two deaths in the province: a woman killed by a falling wall and another by a collapsed roof.

Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most prestigious tobacco farms, Finca Robaina.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

At least 21 dead after Hurricane Ian

Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water, poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply.
HAWAII STATE
KRQE News 13

Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
State
New Mexico State
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Bartow, FL
City
Davie, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney shortage, Remain behind bars, Storm chances over weekend, Restaurant woes, Stolen art

Friday’s Top Stories 50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with special event Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6 Electric Playhouse showcasing Georgia O’Keeffe art with interactive exhibit NM Supreme Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Gulf Coast#Southwest Florida#Win Mcnamee Getty Images#Bay Times
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque to hold “Community Conversation” on fentanyl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret that Albuquerque and communities across New Mexico are increasingly dealing with the harmful affects and crime problems surrounding a rise in fentanyl use. Community leaders are now ramping up the fight against the drug by inviting the public to a major educational summit. Bernalillo County is partnering with the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Defender Department and District Attorney Association say there are plenty of problems to address when it comes to New Mexico’s criminal justice system. Thursday the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee met at the Roundhouse for an update.  Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys to represent […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Survey looks at food and housing needs for New Mexico college students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new initiative will begin looking into the food and housing needs of college students across New Mexico. The Basic Needs and Security project will conduct a state-wide survey of students at public universities in the state. Students will be asked about their access to food and housing to help identify areas where […]
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Starbucks becomes first in state to unionize

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Starbucks is now the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the Rio Grande store want better pay and more health care benefits. Employees told KRQE News 13 that they voted 10 to 7 to unionize. They hope it will draw in more employees and improve customer service. New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier skies, this weekend sees scattered storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry and cool across New Mexico. High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Dry Friday, rain chances return this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air will dominate the forecast for a majority of New Mexico today before two separate systems combine to bring a lot more moisture into the Desert Southwest by the weekend and continuing through early next week. The best chance for precipitation on this Friday will remain in southern Colorado, with an isolated […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Senator Ivey-Soto resigns as Chair of Senate Rules Committee

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto has resigned as Chair of the Senate Rules Committee. This comes amid allegations of sexual harassment. The Senator sent a letter to the Senate Pro Tem President, Mimi Stewart. In the letter he says the ongoing investigation was becoming a distraction that is overshadowing his work and the work […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.
ANACONDA, MT
KRQE News 13

New Mexico short on volunteers to help seniors and senior volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico’s senior population is growing. However, data from the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department show that for years the number of seniors volunteering to help their communities has been relatively low. Data also shows a shortage in the number of community volunteers offering to help seniors. Now, the department hopes […]
CHARITIES
KRQE News 13

U.S. Senate passes spending bill that includes $2.5B for Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire Victims

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Senate approved a budget that includes billions to compensate New Mexico families impacted by wildfires. The continuing resolution to fund the government includes $2.5B to compensate survivors of the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. It also includes authorization of the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act. It puts […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy