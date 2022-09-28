ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief

According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
CHARLESTON, SC
WGAL

Apartment building fire in Lebanon County

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
FLORIDA STATE
local21news.com

Bridge replacement project snarls traffic in York County

Spring Garden Township, York County — A major bridge replacement has closed East Market Street in York County and is snarling surrounding traffic. “This bridge needs to be replaced. It's deteriorated. It's old,” said Dave Thompson with PennDOT. For the next six weeks, the Route 462 bridge over...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
theburgnews.com

History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town

Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
COLUMBIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Susquehanna River#Clean Water Act#Sewage#Water Quality#Cbs 21 News#The Supreme Court
FOX 43

Phone outage resolved at Cumberland County dispatch center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 a.m.: According to Samantha G. Krepps, communications director for the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, phones have been restored. The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety issued a statement this morning saying that it is experiencing a phone outage of 10-digit calling...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!

​HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Student approached by suspicious person in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Glen Rock, York County say a student was approached by a suspicious person while walking home from school on Wednesday. Authorities say the high school student got off the bus in downtown Glen Rock and were walking to their house. That's when...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Ranked As One Of Two Best Cities For Sober Living

> Harrisburg Ranked As One Of Two Best Cities For Sober Living. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A recent study has that Harrisburg is one of the best cities in the country for sober living. Diabetic-dot-org's report says the city scored well because of the number of social associations that people can join to form a sense of community. It says Harrisburg has plenty of Alcoholics Anonymous meeting locations and also offers more affordable living arrangements. Madison, Wisconsin took the number-one spot in the report.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy