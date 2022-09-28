Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief
According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
WGAL
Apartment building fire in Lebanon County
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
local21news.com
Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
local21news.com
Bridge replacement project snarls traffic in York County
Spring Garden Township, York County — A major bridge replacement has closed East Market Street in York County and is snarling surrounding traffic. “This bridge needs to be replaced. It's deteriorated. It's old,” said Dave Thompson with PennDOT. For the next six weeks, the Route 462 bridge over...
theburgnews.com
History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town
Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
local21news.com
'Rooted in Progress:' theme for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show unveiled
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It is officially 100 days until the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. And on Friday, the theme for the event was unveiled. "Rooted in Progress" will "honor our roots and vision for the future," officials say. "The rooted piece sort of grounds us, and the...
local21news.com
Central PA business owner collecting donations to respond to FL disaster zone
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As the damage left in Hurricane Ian’s path is revealed by daylight, a business owner in central Pennsylvania is getting ready to pack up his truck and head south. Ronnie Beeck the owner and operator at DJ’s Smoke Shack on the West Shore...
theburgnews.com
The Stroad to Success: The remarkable transformation of 2nd Street should serve as an example for other Harrisburg roads
It’s nine o’clock on a Wednesday. No, I’m not messing up the lyrics to that old earworm, “Piano Man,” but I am standing at the corner of 2nd and Verbeke streets on a recent mid-week morning, watching the traffic roll by. What there is of...
local21news.com
'Pleased with the progress,' community members happy with repairs at Governor's Square
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As repairs continue to be made at Governor's Square, an affordable housing complex in Harrisburg, many community members said they are pleased with the property's progress. Stephen Schuback, a prospective buyer for Governor's Square said he has been working to revitalize the property, in...
Phone outage resolved at Cumberland County dispatch center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 a.m.: According to Samantha G. Krepps, communications director for the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, phones have been restored. The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety issued a statement this morning saying that it is experiencing a phone outage of 10-digit calling...
therecord-online.com
Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!
HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
WGAL
Crash under investigation in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
Police are investigating a crash in Manheim Township Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of Harclay Place and Roseville Road just after noon on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say a car struck a untility pole in the 300 block of Roseville Road. Roseville Road in the area of the...
abc27.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
local21news.com
Student approached by suspicious person in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Glen Rock, York County say a student was approached by a suspicious person while walking home from school on Wednesday. Authorities say the high school student got off the bus in downtown Glen Rock and were walking to their house. That's when...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
iheart.com
Harrisburg Ranked As One Of Two Best Cities For Sober Living
> Harrisburg Ranked As One Of Two Best Cities For Sober Living. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A recent study has that Harrisburg is one of the best cities in the country for sober living. Diabetic-dot-org's report says the city scored well because of the number of social associations that people can join to form a sense of community. It says Harrisburg has plenty of Alcoholics Anonymous meeting locations and also offers more affordable living arrangements. Madison, Wisconsin took the number-one spot in the report.
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
