Florida State

local21news.com

Pennsylvania Red Cross is sending relief to Florida

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne CO. — The Greater Pennsylvania region of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers down to Florida to help the over thirty three thousand displaced from Hurricane Ian. There are currently 780 Red Cross Volunteers working in Florida but more will be sent from everywhere. 10 people...
FLORIDA STATE
local21news.com

Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief

According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
CHARLESTON, SC
local21news.com

Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
FLORIDA STATE
local21news.com

Trailer park employee deposits tenants' checks to pay her rent

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have charged a trailer park employee for stealing money from tenants that was supposed to go towards their rent, but instead went solely to her own rent, according to Middlesex Township Police Department. On September 13, police were called to Country Manor Mobile...
MIDDLESEX, PA
local21news.com

Experts say PA could be less colorful this Fall

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state. That's according to the State's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, but some experts say the colors this Autumn may be different than in the past. There are many factors as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

It's Raining Mets! | The Aftermath of Ian

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this week's episode, Tom and Ed talk about how and why Hurricane Ian was so destructive in southwest Florida. Towards the end, they give an update on what we can expect as we head into October!. Find out more in this week's episode of It's...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Red Cross#Disaster Management#Charity#Central Pa Red Cross#Hurricane Ian
local21news.com

Friday is final day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Friday is the deadline to apply for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project. Governor Wolf’s office says that over 3,000 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians convicted of Possession of Marijuana or Marijuana, Small Amount of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Report: Veteran suicide rates lowest in 10 years

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to a recent report released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of suicides among veterans nationwide is at its lowest rate in over 10 years, dropping almost 10 percent between 2018 and 2020. Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania lowest in over 20 years

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates once again, jobless claims nationwide slightly increased. However, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remains at a historic low of 4.2 percent, even as talks of a recession are on the table. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Advocacy
Weather
Society
Environment
Charities
local21news.com

New deposit brings Pennsylvania Rainy Day Fund near $5 Billion

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that $2.1 billion was deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund, previously known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund. The transfer was made official Wednesday and is authorized as part of Pennsylvania's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Republicans and Democrats in battle to court Latino voters

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — There’s a tug of war between Democrats and Republicans over the growing Latino population in Pennsylvania. “Elections are essentially a numbers game,” State Rep. Manuel Guzman Jr. told CBS 21 News' Samantha York. “The Latino community, we are not a monolith. We are a community that are willing to vote Democrats and also a community that are willing to vote for Republicans.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

