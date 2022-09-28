Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Red Cross is sending relief to Florida
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne CO. — The Greater Pennsylvania region of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers down to Florida to help the over thirty three thousand displaced from Hurricane Ian. There are currently 780 Red Cross Volunteers working in Florida but more will be sent from everywhere. 10 people...
Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief
According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
Trailer park employee deposits tenants' checks to pay her rent
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have charged a trailer park employee for stealing money from tenants that was supposed to go towards their rent, but instead went solely to her own rent, according to Middlesex Township Police Department. On September 13, police were called to Country Manor Mobile...
Millions of people in the dark after hurricane Ian entered Florida leaving behind damage
(WOLF) — Wind speeds topped 155 miles per hour as the hurricane was making landfall, entering Florida as a category four storm. FOX56 spoke with a Florida resident to learn more about his experience. Maxwell Daehne is currently in Tampa, where he chose to stay while the hurricane passed...
Experts say PA could be less colorful this Fall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state. That's according to the State's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, but some experts say the colors this Autumn may be different than in the past. There are many factors as...
It's Raining Mets! | The Aftermath of Ian
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this week's episode, Tom and Ed talk about how and why Hurricane Ian was so destructive in southwest Florida. Towards the end, they give an update on what we can expect as we head into October!. Find out more in this week's episode of It's...
'Rooted in Progress:' theme for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show unveiled
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It is officially 100 days until the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. And on Friday, the theme for the event was unveiled. "Rooted in Progress" will "honor our roots and vision for the future," officials say. "The rooted piece sort of grounds us, and the...
Friday is final day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Friday is the deadline to apply for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project. Governor Wolf’s office says that over 3,000 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians convicted of Possession of Marijuana or Marijuana, Small Amount of...
Report: Veteran suicide rates lowest in 10 years
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to a recent report released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of suicides among veterans nationwide is at its lowest rate in over 10 years, dropping almost 10 percent between 2018 and 2020. Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs...
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania lowest in over 20 years
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates once again, jobless claims nationwide slightly increased. However, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remains at a historic low of 4.2 percent, even as talks of a recession are on the table. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry...
New deposit brings Pennsylvania Rainy Day Fund near $5 Billion
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that $2.1 billion was deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund, previously known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund. The transfer was made official Wednesday and is authorized as part of Pennsylvania's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a...
Republicans and Democrats in battle to court Latino voters
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — There’s a tug of war between Democrats and Republicans over the growing Latino population in Pennsylvania. “Elections are essentially a numbers game,” State Rep. Manuel Guzman Jr. told CBS 21 News' Samantha York. “The Latino community, we are not a monolith. We are a community that are willing to vote Democrats and also a community that are willing to vote for Republicans.”
Making voices heard: as election draws near, groups seek to register more voters
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 8,785,513 Pennsylvanians registered to vote as of Sept. 26. With 38 days until the midterm elections, time is running out. “We are lagging when it comes to voter registration from 2018,” Acting Secretary of State Leigh M....
