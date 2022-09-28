ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safaree Is STRAIIIIGGHHTTTT Getting Clowned On Twitter After Hitting Himself With A Chair

By Easy Money Typer
 3 days ago

Source: @PhotosByBeanz/ Safaree

Safaree tried to make a scene on a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta but, in the process, became the butt of the joke.

Nicki Minaj and Erica Mena’s ex made a fool of himself on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta . In a scene featuring himself, Rich Dollaz, Scrappy Mendeecees, Kirk Frost, and some other guy, forgive us, it’s been a while since we tuned in, Safaree had Twitter in stitches for an epic fail involving himself and a chair he tried to throw in frustration.

Spotted on Complex , the reality star got BIG MAD after arguing with his fellow LHHATL co-stars about his co-parenting situation with Erica Mena. In the scene, Safaree can be seen “playing cards” before losing his cool because they wouldn’t let up on the case.

Safaree gets up in frustration, throws the chair, and instead of launching ahead of himself, it hilariously hits him in the back of his head.

Is Safaree The Daddy?

Per XXL , Safaree lost his cool after he wondered if he was the father of one of the children he had with Erica Mena. “I’m like, why the baby ain’t got my goatee yet,” Safaree joked. “Where his muscles at? You know what I’m saying?”

Mendeecees Harris followed that up by joking that Rich Dollaz could possibly be the child’s father because he doesn’t have a goatee.

Nicki Minaj’s “ghostwriter” and Erica Mena welcomed their second child shortly after the couple filed for divorce. Mena even went as far as to allege that Safaree was not present for the birth of the seed. Safaree denied being a “deadbeat” dad.

In a Twitter post he shared last year, he wrote, “I don’t want a Treat for being with my kids but don’t act like I’m not with my kids becuz y’all don’t see it,” he wrote on Twitter last year. “My kids live in a mansion, and that’s because of me! I’m with them all the time!

You can peep the hilarious Twitter reactions to the scene in the gallery below.

Photo: @PhotosByBeanz/ Safaree

