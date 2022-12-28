ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Jewelry Trends 2023: Bangles, Big Hoops & The Return Of The ’80s

By Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s easy to get caught up in revamping your wardrobe to fit the season’s latest trends. But between the cut-outs, faux fur coats, low-rise jeans, and dip-dye, the fashion trends may begin to seem overwhelming when the outfit options become endless. When you’re standing in the dressing room of Zara trying to determine which item to purchase, let me remind you that jewelry is often what makes and completes an outfit. So keep your fashion simple, grab your favorite black sweater or white button-down and shift your energy to focus on the jewelry trends for 2023 . From simple silver hoops to bold bangles, there’s a jewelry trend to add a little extra flair to any look.

While clothing always tells a story , jewelry is considered to be more personal. You may already have a signature piece that you wear every day or something with deep sentimental value. Oftentimes, these personally valuable pieces lean on the side of individual taste more than a trend, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do both. The best part of jewelry? Layers, stacks and statements pieces. The hardest part is picking which pieces to pair together!

I interviewed jewelry designer and curator, Stephanie Gottlieb , for an expert opinion on how to play into 2023’s biggest jewelry moments and the key to finding a balance between trendy and timeless. First and foremost, if you’re looking to invest in your personal jewelry collection, it’s best to prioritize purchasing pieces that will maintain quality and value.

“I always recommend for a new buyer to start with the classics like diamond studs, a tennis bracelet, or a diamond stack bands and then if you’re wanting to introduce the trendy pieces do that after you’ve already built the wardrobe of the staples,” Gottlieb advises.

But when it comes to trendy pieces, Gottlieb says the opposite, “Buy costume to start and upgrade over time as the budget allows. You can sprinkle in less expensive fashion-forward trendy pieces.”

Her advice seems simple enough—invest in quality, play with quantity! Luckily, 2023’s jewelry trends give you the opportunity to do a bit of both. Classic silver and gold pieces aren’t going anywhere—if anything, they’re getting more popular. If you’ve already built a collection of Hailey Bieber-inspired gold hoops (I sure know I have), consider mixing in some silver metal and vice versa. Don’t be afraid to upgrade your classic metals but simply going bigger.

According to Gottlieb, “We’re going to see a big comeback of the ‘80s and still some of the ‘90s. Think lots of chunky gold jewelry, big hoops and geometric shapes.” Based on the Spring/Summer ‘23 runway shows, Gottlieb is spot on.

Keep reading for the five biggest jewelry trends expected to shine throughout 2023 (hey, it’s never too early to start wearing them!).

Totally Cuffed

A silver or gold cuff is the perfect example of a way to make a subtle statement with just one piece. Cuff bracelets are proving themselves to be the easiest way to elevate any look. The silhouette is often just a thick, arched curve but the impact is big! For starters, cuffs are usually adjustable which means you can wear them in multiple ways. If you prefer a classic look, add a cuff (or two) around your wrist to shine under the sleeve of your shirt or sweater. To make the trend more interesting, slip the cuff up your forearm like the models wore at Missoni, or opt for a wrap-around cuff as seen on the models at Tory Burch.

Hammered Cuff Bracelet

This silver cuff has a wave structure to it which will help reflect light and make it super eye-catching. Plus, it’s only $30 so it’s a great way to try out to trend without feeling handcuffed to it.

Hammered Cuff Bracelet $30 (was $50) Buy Now

Four Row Cuff

I love this tiered cuff for special occasions. Pair it with a strapless or slip dress to add dimension to your look.

Four Row Cuff $98 Buy Now

Superior Silver

Gold has been associated with first place for long enough, it’s silver’s time to shine. Oversized silver statement hoops were a staple on the spring/summer ’23 runway and the second I saw Bella Hadid wear them during the Jil Sander show, I was sold. I’m putting my bets in now that she repeats the silver hoops for a street-style moment. Oversized silver hoops are another ’80s trend but they look incredibly modern when paired with 2023’s runway trends. For everyday wear, consider downsizing the hoop size (your ears will thank you) and leave the big guys for special occasions.

35mm Tube Hoop Earrings

If you plan on wearing a pair of earrings on a daily basis, it’s definitely worth investing in a pair that won’t irritate your ears or tarnish. This pair of tube hoops by Stephanie Gottlieb are actually made with 14k white gold and are well worth the higher price point. 35mm Tube Hoop Earrings $520 Buy Now

Rectangular Earrings

Sometimes it’s just easier to go with a faux-hoop (aka stud). This pair from Zara has a unique rectangular shape that will pair great with your go-to blazer.

Rectangular Earrings $9.99 (was $17.90) Buy Now

Strands of Beads

Thinly beaded necklaces are the perfect trend for layering experts. Whether you’re stacking multiple strands of the same beads, mixing and matching, or just letting a singular strand speak for itself, this boho trend is a casual way to accessorize. Take notes from Blumarine, the totally Y2 K-inspired brand, and add a charm to a beaded strand, or get inspired by Coach’s quirky decision to add unusual objects to a long strand like a sports whistle. You don’t need to wear a flower crown or long skirt for beads to work with your outfit.

Upcycled Heart Bead & Imitation Pearl Necklace

This beaded necklace has an adorable heart detail and is made out of deadstock beads (that otherwise would have been tossed from a factory). So this is truly a limited edition piece.

Upcycled Heart Bead & Imitation Pearl… $38 Buy Now

Coastal Blue Lace Agate Necklace

Mejuri is known for their everyday gold jewelry but turns out they have a great selection of beaded options as well. I love this blue agate necklace for a beachy vibe.

Coastal Blue Lace Agate Necklace $198 Buy Now

Back to Boho

Remember when everyone had hair feathers? Me too. Well, we’re bringing the essence of the trend back in a significantly less-cringy way with dangly boho earrings. Whether the earrings have feathers, fringe or simple just hang past your collarbone, this earring trend is a fun alternative to the sparkly night-luxe earrings we were seeing last season (and work significantly better for daytime activities).

Circle Drop Earrings

The studs on this pair of circle drop earrings totally look like a full moon! Wear them to manifest good vibes for 2023.

Circle Drop Earrings $54 Buy Now

Bona Fide Hoop Dangles

It’s no surprise that Free People is the go-to for boho accessories. I love this pair of charm earrings with long tassel ends.

Bona Fide Hoop Dangles $38 Buy Now

Bangin’ Bangles

Bangles are back and I’m not mad about it! Bangles are like a cuff bracelet’s fun younger sister–they may not be as sophisticated but they certainly know how to party! The ’80s-inspired accessory is a great way to play up a look for a night out and show off your personality. If you don’t already have bangles stored away from an old Halloween costume, take this trend as an opportunity to build your collection—and I literally mean build it! Building a stack of bangles is the most creative way to participate—geometric shapes, clear acrylics, and animal print patterns are all fair game.

2-Pack Bangles in Clear and Blue

This is a trend you certainly don’t need to break the bank for. This se t of 2 bangles is under $15 and would look amazing with a sparkly mini dress or skirt for girl’s night.

2-Pack Bangles in Clear and Blue $7.65 (was $14.50) Buy Now

Molten 14K Goldplated Hinged Lucite Bracelet

If you can’t help but splurge on a boujie bangle, I recommend this gold-plated lucite bracelet by Alexis Bittar. It merges the cuff and bangle trends together seamlessly and can go with a formal or casual look.

Molten 14K Goldplated Hinged Lucite… $180 (was $225) Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0iE9rTGF00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Iconic, Symbolic Made to Order Jewelry Brand Has Cracked the Code on Personalized Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. In my opinion, one of the best gifts you can give someone is jewelry. Something that can withstand the test of time, isn’t super themed to a holiday or birthday, and is personal to both you and them. And while gifts aren’t required when you’re spending quality time with your family and friends, if you are looking for something special to present to a loved one, I’ve got just the jewelry brand for you to try on for size. GLDN Jewelry...
StyleCaster

This Is Not a Drill: We Found Chic Pearl Necklaces For Under $65 at This Low-Key Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The start of a new year is a great time to revamp your wardrobe, or better yet your jewelry collection. Investing in pieces that are timeless are a solid bet, as these accessories will withstand the test of time and be wearable for some time to come. One of our favorite jewelry brands, GLDN Jewelry, does just this with their pearl necklaces. The perfect choice to add to the chains you’re already wearing, or stunning enough on their own, we’ve picked...
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
Parade

Add Some Personal Flair to Your Daily Jewelry Stack With These 25 Initial Necklaces

In a fashion landscape that has been consistently more individualistic during recent years, it's no wonder a demand for initial jewelry is on the rise. Of course, trend cycles will always exist and fads will come and go, but the emphasis on developing your own personal sense of style has never been stronger than it is today, at least in modern memory. So, even though necklaces that feature the first letter of your name (or someone you love) are currently trending, the variety within that space is vast and diverse in terms of aesthetic, material and of most importantly...price.
E! News

BaubleBar 80% Off Sale: Get Jewelry and Accessories Starting at Just $4

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
StyleCaster

These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright

If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
StyleCaster

Your January Horoscope Will Inspire You to Start 2023 Strong & Hit the Ground Running

Excited for the new year? Your January 2023 horoscope predicts an exciting month that sets a motivating tone for the rest of the year. Capricorn season is upon us and it is time to make those new year resolutions and actually follow through on them (at least until February)! With the sun in Capricorn, you’re ready to take on new responsibilities with poise and class. Plus, the sun will immediately form a trine with innovative Uranus on January 5, which means it’s the perfect time to try new things and welcome positive change. One small hiccup—Mars has been retrograding since October...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your January Horoscope Wants You to Take a Major Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Free-thinking water-bearer, it’s time to to write a new story over the next 365 days! Your Aquarius horoscope for January 2023 shows that the time has come for you to take the reins and make some changes. Uranus—your ruling planet—is speeding things up in your 4th house of home and family, asking you to shake up your domestic routine and make a new choice. If you use this force to your advantage, you may find yourself heading towards something you have been wanting all along. If you allow Erratic Uranus to confuse you, you will end up with new developments...
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because the New Year Looks Promising

There are plenty of ways to harness the magic of the winter season. You can start by getting plenty of rest, and partaking in rituals of self-reflection before ringing in the new year. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Capricorn can be encouraging and productive, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 26 to January 1. Where does this cardinal earth sign live in your birth chart? This is the area of life where you are being energized and grounded, so be sure to plant your seeds of intention for the year ahead! The moon...
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your January Horoscope Wants You to Assert Your Independence & Set Yourself Free

Ready for change, my routine-loving bulls? Ready or not, your Taurus horoscope for January 2023 is bringing with it new ideas and new discoveries! Eccentric Uranus has planted itself in your first house of identity and with it comes changes to your perspective and even changes in the way you look, dress, and appear to other people. This may sound scary, but it can really be a wonderful opportunity to free yourself from previously confining ways of thinking and act on personal risks you have been dying to take, whether you know it or not. Spontaneity will be your best...
shefinds

The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022

Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
StyleCaster

Leo—Your January Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Ready For a More Serious Relationship

Attention, brave lions! Prepare for your mind to expand and for your life story to take some unexpected turns. Your Leo horoscope for January 2023 wants you to leap into this new year fearlessly, ready for whatever may come! Right off the bat, you may embark on an exciting trip since Jupiter sails through your 9th house of travel. With Venus sending you her love on January 3 you may see some good fortune coming your way, potentially fattening up your bank account. No matter what, you are sure to dazzle your social circle with your charisma and magnetism! Meanwhile, Saturn has...
StyleCaster

Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your January Horoscope Says Inspiration Could Strike at Any Moment

Welcome to a brand new year filled with endless possibilities! Your Pisces horoscope for January 2023 wants you to balance your dreamy and sensitive side with your more driven and practical side. Neptune—your modern ruling planet—is still moving through your 1st house of identity. During this time, your empathy and intuition inevitably increases, allowing you to sense the energies of the people around you without even trying. Creativity will come easily to you so it may be a good idea to carry a notebook and write down your ideas as they come. Follow the inspiration as it strikes! Venus—planet of love...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your January Horoscope Predicts Exciting Changes That Rock Your World

Scorpions, don’t fret, because your Scorpio horoscope for January 2023 will help you face any and all challenges coming your way. The first month of the year brings countless twists and turns, but your natural resiliency will help you through every step of the way. This month, troublemaker Uranus, will continue revolutionizing your 7th house of partnerships. Uranus gives us an increased need for freedom. You may feel limited or restricted in your relationship. Or your partner may suddenly seem erratic or unpredictable. You may feel you can no longer rely on them. Whatever the specific challenge, if your relationship withstands...
StyleCaster

Happy Solar Return, Capricorn—Your January Horoscope Wants You to Embrace the New You

Happy solar return, sea goats! According to your Capricorn horoscope for January 2023, this month wants you to embrace personal growth and self-exploration. With Pluto colliding with Capricorn season in your 1st house of the self, your personal power is developing as you slowly evolve into a new you. You may come across to others as intense, with a new look and new mannerisms to match. Don’t shy away from the change, it’s time to learn about yourself and what really makes you tick. Avoid the temptation to control the events of your life and see what comes from these...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy