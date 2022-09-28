ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Increase in people facing housing crisis and homelessness since the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint Services Housing Director said they were seeing a historic increase in the need for its homeless and housing crisis services. J'nae Peterman said the nonprofit, which is the central point of contact for people in a housing crisis, has seen 5-times the number of people seeking help since the pandemic. In the fiscal year 2019, they helped 3,003 people. That number jumped to 13,039 last fiscal year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kyoutv.com

More than a dozen nurses protest over staffing ratio at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse manager at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said staffing at the hospital in October will be some of the most challenging it has been. In an email to TV9, the nurse manager said nurses might have to take care of more patients. There will be an increase in the number of intensive care unit patients.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he's planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oktoberfest kicks off at Newbo City Market

Cedar Rapids — Saturday morning, the Newbo City Market hosted Oktoberfest in Cedar Rapids' Newbo District. This year's event was supported by the Newbo City Market and Backpocket Brewing Company. This year's event featured:. German-craft beer. A live performance by the Czech Plus Band. Traditional Oktoberfest games. A stein...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

African boutique opens at Lindale Mall

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, Meggie Hounyovi, an African Immigrant, opened a new boutique at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids. Megglam Boutique's opening marked the increase in number of successful Black owned businesses in the city, joining:. Shawnniecakes in Newbo. Vivian's on the Southwest side. Top Notch Boutique at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
chainstoreage.com

Iowa outlet center is now an “Outlet & Marketplace”

Outlet centers are seeding their national-name tenant mixes with local brands to cater to local consumer needs and wants. One has added so many that it's changed its name. Outlets Williamsburg, located in that Iowa town, has changed its name to Outlets & Marketplace Williamsburg after adding more than 10 locally owned boutiques to its tenant roster that women's fashion, home décor, antiques, among other things.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Linn County to hold public hearing on possible solar moratorium

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and first consideration on an ordinance that would place a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District for up to a year. A moratorium period will allow...
LINN COUNTY, IA
rejournals.com

Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City

Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?

*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven't made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs' appearances in don't break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
IOWA STATE

