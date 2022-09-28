Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived.
kmaland.com
Amazon Workers in Nebraska Still Unpaid
(Papillion) -- Some 140 workers at an Amazon distribution center in Papillion have still not been paid for two weeks of work done in August. Dan Riskowski, organizer for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said workers are owed approximately half a million dollars in wages and benefits. He recounted after one week's paychecks were held up, a superintendent assured workers they would be paid the following week and urged them to keep working.
KETV.com
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha
Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex.
WOWT
Mayor Stothert: Omaha’s protected bike lane to remain thanks to anonymous donor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after a group gathered Thursday to protest the removal of Omaha’s only protected bike lane, the mayor announced the lane will remain in place until construction begins on the city’s streetcar route. In a statement issued Thursday evening, Mayor Jean Stothert credited a...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business
PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
3 News Now
Latest update from 3 News Now | September 30 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, September 30, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Mulholland Grocery store reaches next steps to rebuild
After being demolished in December, it's been a long journey to rebuild Mulholland Grocery in Malvern, Iowa. Months after the tragedy there's some hope not only for the owner, but for the community.
KETV.com
North Saddle Creek businesses' revitilization hopes in improvement board
North Saddle Creek might soon be getting a facelift if a newly-approved business improvement area board can help it. It is part of an effort to revitalize that part of town and others. The new board for North Saddle Creek still needs appointments by the mayor and approval by the...
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
Free and affordable weekend fun around the Omaha metro area
This weekend there are several gatherings, festivals and fall activities in and around the Omaha metro area. Here are a few activities rounded up by the staff at 3 News Now.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
Wichita Eagle
Hotel manager being treated for depression gets fired for it, feds say. Owners are sued
A hotel in Nebraska is being sued after firing a manager who sought treatment for depression, feds say. The hotel in Omaha hired the general manager – who had already been diagnosed with depression – in the summer of 2019, prosecutors for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
Months in the making, Omaha’s housing affordability plan is ready for scrutiny
OMAHA — Private developers seeking the sometimes controversial public subsidy called tax-increment financing soon could be required to replace each affordable housing unit destroyed while building their new project. They also might see a new mandate that TIF residential projects include a certain percentage of affordable housing units. Those TIF-related changes are among numerous policy […] The post Months in the making, Omaha’s housing affordability plan is ready for scrutiny appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village
MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction. NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with. NDOT...
News Channel Nebraska
Regents approve PBA alcohol sales, Memorial Stadium upgrades, multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY, NE — Changes are coming to the Nebraska Athletic Department and two of its premier venues. The Nebraska Board of Regents held its monthly meeting in Kearney on Friday morning and expressed unanimous support for three new items. Starting immediately, the Huskers will transition their multimedia rights to...
Years of work: How Offutt Air Force Base got its new runway
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — The roar of jet engines returned to Offutt Air Force Base at 2:08 p.m. Friday, on a new runway that took more than a decade to fund and fully rebuild. Congress and the Air Force spent $172 million remaking the 80-year-old runway. They spent another $45 million moving the 55th Wing to […] The post Years of work: How Offutt Air Force Base got its new runway appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
