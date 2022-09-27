Read full article on original website
Related
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Man killed in Lehigh County plane crash identified as Easton, Pa. man
The man killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in Lehigh County has been identified.
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report
A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
WGAL
Apartment building fire in Lebanon County
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)
BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
wlvr.org
Garlic Fest returning to Easton, and organizers smell success
EASTON, Pa. — The stink fest is back. Easton’s Garlic Fest returns for the 19th year this weekend. Jo Moranville, owner of Quadrant Bookmart and chairwoman of Garlic Fest, said last year had a great turnout after the event was shut down in 2020 because of COVID-19. “It...
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton businesses express concerns, while Mayor assures Centre Square construction is nearing its end
EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton is going to smell different this weekend, since it's Garlic Fest. It's also going to look different, because the Centre Square construction originally projected to be done in June is still ongoing. In Centre Square, you can see new trees and plants are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Low-flying plane in Catasauqua area no cause for concern, troopers say
With nerves on edge following a fatal plane crash this week in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania State Police are reassuring Lehigh County residents about a low-flying plane. Troopers received numerous calls about the plane in the Catasauqua area, but there is no cause for concern, Trooper Nate Branosky said. The...
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Plane crash victim identified as Easton man
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
WFMZ-TV Online
1-year-old sent to hospital after crash on Route 22 in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Police say a one-year-old was taken to the hospital after a dump truck and another vehicle collided in Northampton County. Emergency dispatchers said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 22 East in Hanover Township. Police said the dump truck and a sedan crashed, with...
skooknews.com
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in Montgomery County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rooftop restaurant at Easton's Commodore secures liquor license
EASTON, Pa. – It looks like drinks will be on the menu at the new rooftop restaurant that will top out Easton's forthcoming Commodore building. Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved an intermunicipal liquor license transfer to Grill 3503 LLC, located at 100-116 Northampton St., the site of the new mixed-use building. The transfer will come from JT's Nazareth Diner Inc. in Nazareth.
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
Comments / 1