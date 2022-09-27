ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Northampton County, PA
Hanover, PA
Northampton County, PA
Tatamy, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Hanover Township, PA
Bath, PA
Bath, PA
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Apartment building fire in Lebanon County

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
LEHIGHTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644....
SELLERSVILLE, PA
wlvr.org

Garlic Fest returning to Easton, and organizers smell success

EASTON, Pa. — The stink fest is back. Easton’s Garlic Fest returns for the 19th year this weekend. Jo Moranville, owner of Quadrant Bookmart and chairwoman of Garlic Fest, said last year had a great turnout after the event was shut down in 2020 because of COVID-19. “It...
EASTON, PA
Times News

Community center use sets off Eldred squabble

Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
ELDRED, PA
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Plane crash victim identified as Easton man

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rooftop restaurant at Easton's Commodore secures liquor license

EASTON, Pa. – It looks like drinks will be on the menu at the new rooftop restaurant that will top out Easton's forthcoming Commodore building. Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved an intermunicipal liquor license transfer to Grill 3503 LLC, located at 100-116 Northampton St., the site of the new mixed-use building. The transfer will come from JT's Nazareth Diner Inc. in Nazareth.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
BETHLEHEM, PA

