ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles intend to sign new lease committing team to remaining in Baltimore, document says

The Orioles intend to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority committing the ball club to remaining in Baltimore even as the family of ailing owner Peter Angelos battles in court over control of the team, according to a document obtained by The Baltimore Sun. “As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club,” Orioles chairman and CEO John ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Orioles on 8-game home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (80-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-59, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -190, Orioles +160; over/under is 8...
BALTIMORE, MD
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future

Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
thecomeback.com

Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge

One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

With the exception of Aaron Judge’s quest for a 62nd home run, coming into this weekend, there’s not really anything for the Yankees to play for other than just getting all their ducks in a row going into the playoffs. The AL East has been locked up, and so has a first-round bye in the new playoff format. Theoretically, they could still catch Houston for the No. 1 overall seed in the American League, but those odds are so minuscule that it’s not really worth thinking about.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Red Sox play the Orioles with 2-1 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (80-75, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-81, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Orioles +134; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Jesús Aguilar
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Ken Caminiti
Person
Xander Bogaerts
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran is being replaced in center field by Rob Refsnyder versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 223 plate appearances this season, Duran has a .221 batting average with a .645 OPS,...
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

Game 157: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Red Sox are back in Canada and, for the first time in 2022, so in Jarren Duran. Despite struggles in Boston, Duran has excelled - especially recently - for the Worcester Red Sox. With a few games to either build trade value or show what he can do in 2023 for the Boston Red Sox, he’ll have to make the most of it. Possessing potentially game-changing speed, with an opportunity to really change the game under the new rules, Durran could be a valuable commodity this winter for some team. If he can show he’s able to adapt to Major League pitching.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights

Ceddanne Rafaela might be the most-electric Boston Red Sox prospect in the entire farm system after a ridiculous breakout season. Rafaela started the year as the No. 28 prospect but jumped all the way up to No. 3 according to MLB Pipeline after a season where he could do no wrong.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#The Orioles#Mariners#Minor League Player
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over Yankees into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (81-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-60, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (11-4, 2.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -221, Orioles +183; over/under is 7...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy