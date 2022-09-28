The Red Sox are back in Canada and, for the first time in 2022, so in Jarren Duran. Despite struggles in Boston, Duran has excelled - especially recently - for the Worcester Red Sox. With a few games to either build trade value or show what he can do in 2023 for the Boston Red Sox, he’ll have to make the most of it. Possessing potentially game-changing speed, with an opportunity to really change the game under the new rules, Durran could be a valuable commodity this winter for some team. If he can show he’s able to adapt to Major League pitching.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO