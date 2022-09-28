Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
Dinosaurs Take Over the Alexandria Mall Parking Lot
Dinosaurs have taken over the Alexandria Mall parking lot. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what it’s all about. Jurassic Empire is at the Alexandria Mall. It’s a drive through event with life size dinosaurs that move and breathe as you drive through. Joey Flohr on...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo is a long standing Natchitoches tradition. The carnival runs from Sept. 28 - Oct. 1 with many rides, games, and activities for the entire family. Gate admission is $5 with $25 ride armbands each night, located at Natchitoches Parish Fairgrounds. For...
Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana’s Most Haunted Spots
There are some spooky places in Louisiana. Most people automatically think of New Orleans when they hear about paranormal activity but there have been sightings of spirits and ghosts all across the state of Louisiana. One spot that is said to be a paranormal hot spot is the Hotel Bentley...
Fire at famous roux and barbecue sauce warehouse leaves impact on community
Last night in Ville Platte, the building where the famous Kary's Roux and Pig Stand Barbecue Sauce is made suffered a fire.
westcentralsbest.com
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
klax-tv.com
Catholic Charities of Central LA responds to Hurricane Ian
Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana is in contact with other LA Catholic Charities agencies to mobilize support for Floridians affected by Ian. Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana will be collecting supplies to send to residents affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. We are finalizing plans to send a few trucks and trailers with supplies to key locations. The Emergency Management Specialist that works for the USCCB in Florida has sent a list of items to collect.
Natchitoches Times
Amulet from Payne to Howell closed today, tomorrow
NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Amulet Street from Payne Street to Howell Street will be closed and reopen by the end of the day on Friday, September 30th, 2022. This street closure is due to Williams...
Natchitoches Times
14th annual Louisiana Studies Conference explores “Supernatural Louisiana”
NATCHITOCHES – The 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference was held on September 17 at NSU. Dr. Lisa Abney, Faculty Facilitator for Academic Research and Community College Outreach and Professor of English, Jason Church, Chief of Technical Services at the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, Daniel Gordy, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and English, Dr. Charles Pellegrin, Director of the Southern Studies Institute and Professor of History, and Dr. Shane Rasmussen, Director of the Louisiana Folklife Center and Professor of English, served as conference co-chairs. Church and Rasmussen also served as the Conference programmers, with Church serving as chair of Conference programming. Daphne Hines, Director of Publications, designed the Conference program cover and poster, incorporating a photo by Peter Jones. Dr. Scott Burrell, Director of the Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts and Professor of Theatre, Leslie Gruesbeck, Chair of the Department of Fine + Graphic Arts and Associate Professor of Art, Dr. Masahito Kuroda, Professor of Euphonium-Tuba and Coordinator of Media Recording, and Dr. Fran Lemoine, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Biology served as Conference Hosts. The staff of the Louisiana Folklife Center, administrative coordinator Bessie Jones and student workers LeT’Anna Ledet and Aaron Malone, as well as graduate assistants Jackson Driggers and Zoe Hebert, kept the Conference running smoothly. Chris Brumley, Senior eLearning Systems Support Specialist and student worker Jake English served as Conference technical support. Chris Reich served as Conference photographer.
Ville Platte man arrested after setting mobile home on fire with relatives inside
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM), a Ville Platte man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a mobile home with four people inside.
klax-tv.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $14 million to The Rapides Foundation
Alexandria, LA (September 29, 2022) – The Rapides Foundation has received a one-time, unrestricted gift in the amount of $14 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation President and CEO Joe Rosier said the gift will allow The Rapides Foundation to deepen its mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana.
KLFY.com
Forgotten history: Opelousas Massacre echoes to the present day
OPELOUSAS (KLFY) — What has been called the deadliest massacre of the Reconstruction era, the 1868 Opelousas Massacre, was commemorated with a vigil on Wednesday, but many local residents remain unfamiliar with this particular piece of history. The story of the Opelousas Massacre is seemingly forgotten, according to the...
kalb.com
Northwood-Lena Homecoming King gives crown to student with special needs
LENA, La. (KALB) - A Northwood-Lena football player gave up his homecoming crown to his long-time friend with special needs. During homecoming week at the school, Matthew Ryder, a Gator football player, was chosen as the school’s Homecoming King. However, he chose to give his crown and title to...
westcentralsbest.com
Boone St. Roundabout Opens Bidding as Early as January 2023
Leesville, La - Mark McCarty of Meyer and Associates Inc., the city's contracted engineering service told Mayor Rick Allen and the Leesville City Council members on Monday that DOTD officials sent an update on the plans for the roundabout at Boone St. and Hwy 171. The Louisiana Department of Transportation...
KPLC TV
Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com
Pageant queen crowned at Northwestern State University
NATCHITOCHES, La. - A new queen now wears the crown at Northwestern State University. Five students competed Wednesday for the title of Miss Northwestern - Lady of the Bracelet. Outgoing queen, Makenzie Scroggs, crowned this year’s winner, secondary education major Bailey Willis. Willis says she plans to use her...
klax-tv.com
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Gains Control of Ancestral Lands
The Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and the city of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. Chairman and CEO of Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite says, “It is truly a delight, a joy to Tunica-Biloxi Tribe as well to...
kalb.com
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
KTBS
Arrest made in Natchitoches homicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police have made an arrest in a homicide on Saida Street, and they've issued a warrant for a second suspect. Police need your help locating Kenny Wayne Smith Jr., 27, of Natchitoches. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Meanwhile, police arrested Cedric Daniels, 37,...
kalb.com
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
