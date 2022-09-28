ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford approves 230,000-square-foot warehouse that could create 120 jobs

STRATFORD — A Boston-based developer has been given the green light to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The Stratford Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to approve plans from GFI Partners to construct the massive commercial building on a West Broad Street site between Interstate 95 and the New Haven line of Metro-North.
STRATFORD, CT
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down

WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice

BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Romanacci expands restaurant at Westport train station

WESTPORT — Romanacci opened at the Westport train station about a year ago in the midst of the pandemic — the newest of its four locations. Now brothers and owners Maurizio and Graziano Ricci are expanding Romanacci again, this time into the space next door in Westport. The expansion will include a lounge and private space, as well as new menu items.
WESTPORT, CT
These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon

NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
NORWALK, CT
New yoga studio opens in Milford's Walnut Beach area

MILFORD — Vernatha Montoute has spent five years helping people with her holistic health and wellness services and products, mainly through her home or traveling to her clients. This summer, that all changed. Montoute now has a place where her business can call home. "This is the first time...
MILFORD, CT
Stamford zoning officials OK in-law apartments, but limit who can have one and where they can go

STAMFORD — Stamford's ban on accessory dwelling units is no more. The Zoning Board Wednesday night approved changes to city zoning rules that, for the first time, permit ADUs — also known as backyard homes or in-law apartments — within city limits , a move that sets up Stamford to opt-out of new state requirements approved by legislators in 2021 allowing the apartments as a way to increase affordable housing.
STAMFORD, CT
West Haven City Council approves sale of Thompson School for housing

WEST HAVEN — The City Council approved the sale of a former school to a developer intent on creating up to 50 new housing units on Richards Street for $250,000 Monday. Following the vote, Corporation Counsel Lee Tiernan handed the deed to the site of the former Thompson School at 165 and 179 Richards Street and 70 Hall Street to principals of Enclave Properties, LLC.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Gabrielli to add second Milford truck dealership

MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is coming to the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The Planning and Zoning Board recently approved the proposal for the owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc. to use the 43,960-square-foot building at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., currently has a location at 401 Gate Lane called Gabrielli Truck Sales Ltd.
MILFORD, CT
Milligan buys ‘the whole block’

NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
NORWALK, CT
Bridgeport unveils fitness court at Seaside Park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bridgeport's police and fire academy recruits took to the city's new fitness court at Seaside Park Friday for a bit of a friendly competition. The fitness court is located in the first parking lot as you enter the west...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Naugatuck police: Suspect robs two liquor stores Friday evening

NAUGATUCK — Days after two Bristol liquor stores were robbed by the same male suspect Wednesday evening, an identical series of events took place in Naugatuck, according to police. Naugatuck police said Cork and Keg Liquors in the 400 block of Rubber Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 6...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Amazon Fresh gets another approval in Westport

WESTPORT — Representatives for Amazon and its host property recently appeared before the Architectural Review Board, proposing a sign change to the new Amazon Fresh and plans for a new drive-thru within Post Plaza, both of which received unanimous approvals. The Amazon Fresh facility is planned for 1076 Post...
WESTPORT, CT
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT

