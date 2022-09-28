Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Stratford approves 230,000-square-foot warehouse that could create 120 jobs
STRATFORD — A Boston-based developer has been given the green light to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The Stratford Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to approve plans from GFI Partners to construct the massive commercial building on a West Broad Street site between Interstate 95 and the New Haven line of Metro-North.
recordpatriot.com
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice
BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
Register Citizen
Romanacci expands restaurant at Westport train station
WESTPORT — Romanacci opened at the Westport train station about a year ago in the midst of the pandemic — the newest of its four locations. Now brothers and owners Maurizio and Graziano Ricci are expanding Romanacci again, this time into the space next door in Westport. The expansion will include a lounge and private space, as well as new menu items.
Register Citizen
These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon
NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
Register Citizen
Danbury bends rules for medicinal marijuana business, opening door for it to sell recreational pot
DANBURY — A west side marijuana dispensary that was blocked from selling recreational pot because the city’s new cannabis regulations said it had to be 200 feet from a neighborhood has gotten a zoning break that opens the door for the business to sell retail weed. “I don’t...
Register Citizen
New yoga studio opens in Milford's Walnut Beach area
MILFORD — Vernatha Montoute has spent five years helping people with her holistic health and wellness services and products, mainly through her home or traveling to her clients. This summer, that all changed. Montoute now has a place where her business can call home. "This is the first time...
Register Citizen
Stamford zoning officials OK in-law apartments, but limit who can have one and where they can go
STAMFORD — Stamford's ban on accessory dwelling units is no more. The Zoning Board Wednesday night approved changes to city zoning rules that, for the first time, permit ADUs — also known as backyard homes or in-law apartments — within city limits , a move that sets up Stamford to opt-out of new state requirements approved by legislators in 2021 allowing the apartments as a way to increase affordable housing.
NewsTimes
The new owner of JK’s restaurant is no stranger to Danbury or to restaurants. Here’s what we know
DANBURY — The new owner of the downtown eatery JK’s that was run by the Koukos family for 98 years is no stranger to restaurants or to Danbury. Veteran restaurateur Nilton Coelho, whose eateries include Banana Brazil on Main Street, has taken over JK’s Original Texas Hot Wieners on South Street.
Register Citizen
West Haven City Council approves sale of Thompson School for housing
WEST HAVEN — The City Council approved the sale of a former school to a developer intent on creating up to 50 new housing units on Richards Street for $250,000 Monday. Following the vote, Corporation Counsel Lee Tiernan handed the deed to the site of the former Thompson School at 165 and 179 Richards Street and 70 Hall Street to principals of Enclave Properties, LLC.
Register Citizen
New Milford Town Council approves recycling initiative involving alcohol bottle deposit funds
NEW MILFORD – With a vote of 5-2, Town Council members approved a proposal to use up to $30,000 in a recycling initiative involving nip (alcohol) bottle deposit funds, in an effort to clean up litter. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said the state legislature passed a five cent...
Register Citizen
Gabrielli to add second Milford truck dealership
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is coming to the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The Planning and Zoning Board recently approved the proposal for the owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc. to use the 43,960-square-foot building at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., currently has a location at 401 Gate Lane called Gabrielli Truck Sales Ltd.
Register Citizen
Conservation land trust that bought area in Monroe seeks approval to build hiking trails
Land trust advocates in southwest Connecticut have acquired a small tract of land in Monroe to preserve its biodiversity and are asking town officials to let them build hiking trails in the surrounding area. The Aspetuck Land Trust paid $20,000 to buy the 7.8 acres from the Boy Scouts of...
Milligan buys ‘the whole block’
NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
Register Citizen
Bridgeport unveils fitness court at Seaside Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bridgeport's police and fire academy recruits took to the city's new fitness court at Seaside Park Friday for a bit of a friendly competition. The fitness court is located in the first parking lot as you enter the west...
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police: Suspect robs two liquor stores Friday evening
NAUGATUCK — Days after two Bristol liquor stores were robbed by the same male suspect Wednesday evening, an identical series of events took place in Naugatuck, according to police. Naugatuck police said Cork and Keg Liquors in the 400 block of Rubber Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 6...
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently Closing
High inflation in America is changing the retail landscape. Stores are checking the performance of different venues and closing down unprofitable locations. These events mean residents will have to shop for groceries elsewhere. The closures are happening across several states.
Multiple businesses from 3 nearby towns robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two Naugatuck liquor stores, two Waterbury businesses, and two Watertown liquor stores have been robbed at gunpoint just hours apart from one another on Friday night. Police said at around 6 p.m., Cork and Keg Liquors, located at 430 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck was robbed at...
Register Citizen
Amazon Fresh gets another approval in Westport
WESTPORT — Representatives for Amazon and its host property recently appeared before the Architectural Review Board, proposing a sign change to the new Amazon Fresh and plans for a new drive-thru within Post Plaza, both of which received unanimous approvals. The Amazon Fresh facility is planned for 1076 Post...
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
