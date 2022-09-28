ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Watertown police investigate two armed robberies in Oakville

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two armed robberies that took place late Friday night are being investigated by the Watertown Police Department. Police believe that the two robberies, both in Oakville, are related. At around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into and robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor Store at 384 Buckingham St. The man had a […]
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford police: K-9 nabs purse-snatcher who assaulted woman

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they arrested a man Friday for assaulting a woman in an effort to steal her wallet. Francha Francis, 28, of Hartford, was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, according to police. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting

STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Milford police arrest fourth person involved in January home invasion

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department arrested the fourth and final person involved in a home invasion from January where suspects wore fake delivery uniforms. Police arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. He was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited by detectives on September 22, police said. While in custody, it was […]
MILFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Hamden man, 76, killed in crash Friday afternoon, police say

HAMDEN — A town man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Circular Avenue around 3 p.m., Det. Sean Dolan said in an email. One driver, identified as Harry Brunson, 76 was transported to Yale New Haven...
HAMDEN, CT
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Police ID Stamford man, 84, killed by motorcycle while crossing Courtland Avenue

STAMFORD — Police have identified a man who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle Wednesday evening while crossing Courtland Avenue. Stamford police identified the pedestrian as Gene Lepre, 84, of Stamford. The 18-year-old motorcyclist, also a Stamford resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Dulos co-defendant Kent Mawhinney due in court Monday

STAMFORD—Kent Mawhinney, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos will appear in Superior Court Monday. Stamford Judge John F. Blawie said as Mawhinney awaits his trial to be scheduled, there would be no need to schedule future case hearings unless a new motion is filed or new information arises.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Capitol Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Friday. The Hartford Police Department responded to 1046 Capitol Ave. around 3:45 a.m. and found a man in his thirties who was shot. While his injuries were non-life-threatening, he was transported to an area […]
HARTFORD, CT

