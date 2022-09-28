Read full article on original website
Naugatuck police search for suspect who robbed 2 liquor stores at gunpoint
Naugatuck police are searching for the suspect who they believe robbed two liquor stores at gunpoint Friday night.
Multiple businesses from 3 nearby towns robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two Naugatuck liquor stores, two Waterbury businesses, and two Watertown liquor stores have been robbed at gunpoint just hours apart from one another on Friday night. Police said at around 6 p.m., Cork and Keg Liquors, located at 430 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck was robbed at...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
Watertown police investigate two armed robberies in Oakville
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two armed robberies that took place late Friday night are being investigated by the Watertown Police Department. Police believe that the two robberies, both in Oakville, are related. At around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into and robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor Store at 384 Buckingham St. The man had a […]
Register Citizen
West Hartford police: K-9 nabs purse-snatcher who assaulted woman
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they arrested a man Friday for assaulting a woman in an effort to steal her wallet. Francha Francis, 28, of Hartford, was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, according to police. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Exposed Himself to Woman After Offering to Examine Her Feet: Norwalk Police
A man exposed himself to a woman at a pharmacy in Norwalk Monday after he said he was a medical student and asked to examine her feet, according to police. Investigators are looking for the man. Police said the woman immediately called for help and the man ran. They also...
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting
STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Stamford
Stamford police say a man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a motorcycle. Investigators say 84-year-old Gene Lepre of Stamford was walking westbound across Courtland Avenue when he was struck.
Milford police arrest fourth person involved in January home invasion
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department arrested the fourth and final person involved in a home invasion from January where suspects wore fake delivery uniforms. Police arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. He was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited by detectives on September 22, police said. While in custody, it was […]
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Register Citizen
Hamden man, 76, killed in crash Friday afternoon, police say
HAMDEN — A town man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Circular Avenue around 3 p.m., Det. Sean Dolan said in an email. One driver, identified as Harry Brunson, 76 was transported to Yale New Haven...
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Judge reduces sentence for former corrections officer convicted in Bridgeport road rage death
BRIDGEPORT – A Superior Court judge Wednesday shortened the sentence of a former corrections officer convicted of ramming her car into that of a woman and her young son, killing the woman nearly eight years ago. The once defiant Patricia Daniels, broke into tears as she begged Superior Court...
longisland.com
Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
Register Citizen
Police ID Stamford man, 84, killed by motorcycle while crossing Courtland Avenue
STAMFORD — Police have identified a man who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle Wednesday evening while crossing Courtland Avenue. Stamford police identified the pedestrian as Gene Lepre, 84, of Stamford. The 18-year-old motorcyclist, also a Stamford resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
Register Citizen
Dulos co-defendant Kent Mawhinney due in court Monday
STAMFORD—Kent Mawhinney, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos will appear in Superior Court Monday. Stamford Judge John F. Blawie said as Mawhinney awaits his trial to be scheduled, there would be no need to schedule future case hearings unless a new motion is filed or new information arises.
Man injured in Hartford Capitol Avenue shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Friday. The Hartford Police Department responded to 1046 Capitol Ave. around 3:45 a.m. and found a man in his thirties who was shot. While his injuries were non-life-threatening, he was transported to an area […]
