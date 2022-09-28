Read full article on original website
Who Controls City Government In Los Angeles? Stay Tuned To Find Out.
Neighborhood activists know they routinely run up against large real estate projects with broad City Hall support, especially for the multiple zoning waivers required to legalize these projects. Nevertheless, there are still some holdouts who maintain that the real power behind the throne is not developers, but homeowner groups. For...
Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters: City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses. City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but...
LA’s November 2022 Elections Might Matter, Or Not
There is nothing anyone can do about that sad fact. Every once in a while, the voters get to speak. Set aside for the time being, that they usually say foolishness and make everything worse. This November, some of the city elections might, maybe, perhaps, but probably not, change LA for the better.
Rick Caruso Companies Prohibited from Suppressing Criticism of Caruso Campaign
Rick Caruso is a billionaire real estate developer running for Mayor of Los Angeles. He is also the owner of the Grove, which has hosted public expression promoting his campaign. The injunction was ordered in a case filed by local activists who had asked the mall for permission to express...
A Shorter Leash For County Probation
"You can't get well in a cell" and “Take Pride, Share the Ride” (for ridesharing month) were battling in out for predominance before the public was effectively banished after a couple of hours. Holly J. Mitchell had a five-signature letter to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Vice President...
Vote No on Proposition SP, the $6.8 Billion Parcel Tax
Through a tax of $0.08414 per square foot on improved parcels, reduced to $0.0222 upon completion of certain programs or in 30 years, with citizen oversight and exemptions for low-income households, generating approximately $227 million annually, be adopted?. NO. The Los Angeles Times urged voters to reject Proposition SP, the...
LANCC Meeting
Update Zoom software version 5.11.9 (8040) (64-bit) or better. Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adzNSCxqhi. Approval of outstanding minutes. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXqQiejy_sYA7SVS6FvNNndGc8oVtheX?usp=sharing 5 minutes. Candidate Introductions. Candidates running for City office in the November 2022 General Election have two minutes to introduce themselves and tell the Neighborhood Councils how, if elected, will work...
