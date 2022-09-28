Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 6:29 PM and 6:33 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 7:32 PM and 8:19 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 6:56 PM and 7:43 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/06 PM 3.7 2.1 2.1 1.0 Moderate 02/07 AM 3.0 1.4 1.6 0.5 Minor 02/07 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 1.0 Minor 03/08 AM 3.0 1.4 1.7 1.0 Minor 03/09 PM 3.5 1.9 1.9 1.0 Moderate
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and expected to continue to rise through midweek next week. Interests along the river should be prepared for major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w, Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 5.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.7 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.4 Sat 9 am 5.6 5.6 5.7 5.6 5.7
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is currently in Moderate Flood Stage. Levels will continue to rise but are forecast to remain within Moderate Flood through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.4 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded and may become impassable around Lake Monroe and in Enterprise. Rising water begins to impact more areas of Stone Island and water approaches homes in River Oaks Estates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 7.6 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.1 Sat 9 am 7.3 7.5 7.6 7.6 7.6
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 12:36 PM and 12:50 AM.
