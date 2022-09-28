Read full article on original website
Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice
BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
Conservation land trust that bought area in Monroe seeks approval to build hiking trails
Land trust advocates in southwest Connecticut have acquired a small tract of land in Monroe to preserve its biodiversity and are asking town officials to let them build hiking trails in the surrounding area. The Aspetuck Land Trust paid $20,000 to buy the 7.8 acres from the Boy Scouts of...
Greenwich's anti-panhandling signs off I-95 'for the moment seem to be working,' selectperson says
GREENWICH — New signs that say "Panhandling is Unsafe" appear to have put a stop to the practice at Exit 5 off Interstate 95 in Greenwich for now, but the town said it will continue to monitor the situation. “This is going to be a constant conversation,” First Selectman...
Danbury's New American Dream Foundation Center would 'inspire' immigrants to call city 'home'
DANBURY — With a physical space inside the Danbury Library, a local nonprofit is aiming to increase access to its resources and services available to the city's immigrant community. Under a proposed licensing agreement between the New American Dream Foundation and the city of Danbury, the New American Dream...
New Milford Town Council approves recycling initiative involving alcohol bottle deposit funds
NEW MILFORD – With a vote of 5-2, Town Council members approved a proposal to use up to $30,000 in a recycling initiative involving nip (alcohol) bottle deposit funds, in an effort to clean up litter. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said the state legislature passed a five cent...
Stratford approves 230,000-square-foot warehouse that could create 120 jobs
STRATFORD — A Boston-based developer has been given the green light to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The Stratford Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to approve plans from GFI Partners to construct the massive commercial building on a West Broad Street site between Interstate 95 and the New Haven line of Metro-North.
Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops
As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
Greenwich selectmen seek clarification from CT on the public use of cannabis
GREENWICH — Under state law, it's legal for adults to possess a certain amount of marijuana and consume it. But where is it legal in Greenwich to smoke it?. Despite a state law that mandates communities with more than 50,000 residents, including Greenwich, to designate a place for public consumption, the town has not done so.
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year
WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
West Haven City Council approves sale of Thompson School for housing
WEST HAVEN — The City Council approved the sale of a former school to a developer intent on creating up to 50 new housing units on Richards Street for $250,000 Monday. Following the vote, Corporation Counsel Lee Tiernan handed the deed to the site of the former Thompson School at 165 and 179 Richards Street and 70 Hall Street to principals of Enclave Properties, LLC.
These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon
NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
Vacant Land On Pulaski Highway In The Running For New Ansonia Middle School, Officials Hope
ANSONIA — The city is eyeing land on Pulaski Highway as a site for a potential new middle school. The land totals about 27 acres. The city lists its address as 64 Pulaski Highway and 78 Pulaski Highway. The land at the town addresses was purchased in July by Ansonia Orchard LLC/Fortitude Capital for $1.15 million.
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Danbury bends rules for medicinal marijuana business, opening door for it to sell recreational pot
DANBURY — A west side marijuana dispensary that was blocked from selling recreational pot because the city’s new cannabis regulations said it had to be 200 feet from a neighborhood has gotten a zoning break that opens the door for the business to sell retail weed. “I don’t...
