Shelton, CT

Register Citizen

Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice

BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down

WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford approves 230,000-square-foot warehouse that could create 120 jobs

STRATFORD — A Boston-based developer has been given the green light to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The Stratford Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to approve plans from GFI Partners to construct the massive commercial building on a West Broad Street site between Interstate 95 and the New Haven line of Metro-North.
STRATFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
momcollective.com

Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops

As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich selectmen seek clarification from CT on the public use of cannabis

GREENWICH — Under state law, it's legal for adults to possess a certain amount of marijuana and consume it. But where is it legal in Greenwich to smoke it?. Despite a state law that mandates communities with more than 50,000 residents, including Greenwich, to designate a place for public consumption, the town has not done so.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
DoingItLocal

GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF

#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year

WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street

TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven City Council approves sale of Thompson School for housing

WEST HAVEN — The City Council approved the sale of a former school to a developer intent on creating up to 50 new housing units on Richards Street for $250,000 Monday. Following the vote, Corporation Counsel Lee Tiernan handed the deed to the site of the former Thompson School at 165 and 179 Richards Street and 70 Hall Street to principals of Enclave Properties, LLC.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon

NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
NORWALK, CT
