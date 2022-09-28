ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Peltz Beckham wows in leather crop top with husband Brooklyn at star-studded Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Nicola Peltz Beckham made sure to turn heads as she joined her husband Brooklyn at the star-studded Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The couple posed for photos outside before they took their seats on the front row.

The actress, 27, looked sensational in a leather crop top and structured mini skirt that showed off her tiny waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGdLQ_0iE9nEYO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rD9ED_0iE9nEYO00

Nicola boosted her height with a pair of towering platform heels and slipped into some opaque tights.

To complete her look, she wore her brunette locks in a glossy style and carried a black leather bag with gold detailing.

Brooklyn opted for a smart white shirt with some wide leg trousers and patent brogues.

Two's company: The pair were seen strolling hand in hand into the show
Chic: Nicola looked sensational in a leather crop top and structured mini skirt that showed off her tiny waist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOfw2_0iE9nEYO00
Two's company: The pair were seen strolling hand in hand into the show 

Cher walked beside French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing as she closed the catwalk, slipping into a racy skin-tight ensemble.

She showed off her incredible figure in the futuristic one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and matching gloves.

The singer topped off her look with a pair of platform leather boots and opted for a sweep of metallic eyeshadow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhqLW_0iE9nEYO00
Beaming: Cher walked beside French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing as she closed the catwalk, slipping into a racy skin-tight ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsXIL_0iE9nEYO00
Sweet: The singer appeared to be having the time of her life as she embraced Olivier on the catwalk

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's brother Romeo Beckham's ex Mia Regan, 19, looked stylish in a white jacket and black shorts as she arrived at the event.

She carried a small black and white handbag and a clear plastic water bottle with her on the evening.

Mia wore a pair of bright white high-heeled shoes to add a few inches to her stature while she wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP68U_0iE9nEYO00
Fashionista: Romeo Beckham's ex Mia Regan looked stylish in a white jacket and black shorts as she arrived at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l92XH_0iE9nEYO00
Party ready: She carried a small black and white handbag and an evian x Balmain Limited Edition glass bottle with her on the evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07f1sM_0iE9nEYO00
Stepping out: Mia wore a pair of bright white high-heeled shoes to add a few inches to her stature
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068PV1_0iE9nEYO00
All smiles: Mia wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty features and sported a healthy glow

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing was joined by British model Mia to reveal the Balmain x evian couture dress, in a stunning design inspired by water and crafted from recycled evian plastic bottle waste.

'I’ve always been a huge advocate of reworking and upcycling in my approach to style, and it’s amazing to see how brands like evian are also thinking outside the box on how to reuse their resources to open new doors in fashion innovation,' Mia gushed backstage about her role in the show.

'This Balmain couture dress being made from recycled evian bottle waste is incredible and the perfect example of how we can all find value in plastic and other used materials – I’m so excited to see what they do next! '

It comes as Brooklyn and Nicola shared snaps of their high-end dinner out with the Peltz's, with Brooklyn posting a picture of him with his brother-in-law Bradley Peltz, 32, who is an ice hockey player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1ilL_0iE9nEYO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpNpV_0iE9nEYO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdT4h_0iE9nEYO00
Good pals: Kylie was joined by her close friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou who wore a brown crochet mini dress in a similar style
Fun: Cher and Olivier were beaming as they closed the incredible show
Matching: The pair walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the event in the French capital city of Paris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WysOW_0iE9nEYO00
Out on the town: Kylie left plenty of skin on show as she wore her stand-out outfit, with the star sporting a healthy glow
New collection: The models were seen presenting creations by Olivier

Staying at the luxurious Peninsula hotel in the heart of Paris, Nicola snapped her end-of-night drink of choice, hot chocolate, tagging her husband in the Instagram story.

Sources have recently claimed that there is an ongoing familial rift between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, who is also heading to Paris imminently for Fashion Week.

Victoria has been preparing for Paris Fashion Week herself and shared her excitement before heading to the French capital.

On Tuesday she shared the first official announcement of the show, posting on her social media that her self-titled brand's first appearance at Paris Fashion Week will be streamed across Instagram stories, TikTok, YouTube and her website.

She also posted on her Instagram on Monday to her 30.2million followers: '#ParisFashionWeek is calling! I'm so excited for a busy week ahead of my #PFW début... á bientôt,', which translates to 'See you soon.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKIzg_0iE9nEYO00
Fun: Cher and Olivier were beaming as they closed the incredible show 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0Ffj_0iE9nEYO00
Basking in the glory: Olivier tipped back his head and looked to the ceiling while holding his arms out to the side, looking relieved after the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtrDs_0iE9nEYO00
New collection: The models were seen presenting creations by Olivier 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArgXs_0iE9nEYO00
Working it: The models were seen strutting their stuff down the runway in their colourful ensembles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKiiY_0iE9nEYO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d93xZ_0iE9nEYO00

