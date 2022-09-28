More than 20,000 vehicles stolen in Oregon in 2021: Report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than 20,000 vehicles were stolen in Oregon in 2021, according to a report released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau on Sept. 1.

The report shows that vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket in many areas of the United States and Oregon and Washington made this list of the top 10 states with the highest rate of vehicle theft.

Oregon ranked fifth with a theft rate of 471.16 per 100,000 people and Washington ranked sixth with a theft rate of 461.91 per 100,000 people, according to the report.

Oregon’s theft rate is up more than 22% from 2020 and Washington’s is up more than 25%. There were 20,006 vehicles stolen in 2021, according to NICB.

“It’s quite frankly a stunning increase we’re seeing in auto theft in this state,” NW Insurance Council President Kevin Brine said about Oregon. “The shock and frustration vehicle owners feel, and the cost and hassle they face when this crime occurs, is very real.”

The report also listed metropolitan areas throughout the U.S. with the highest theft rate. The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro area had the fifth-highest theft rate: 680.2 per 100,000 people.

A new report published by NICB Wednesday shows that nearly a half-million vehicles were stolen in the U.S. in the first half of 2022. These thefts have resulted in an estimated $4.5 billion worth of vehicle losses.

NICB reminds vehicle owners to make sure their auto insurance policy is up to date; to roll up their windows, lock their doors and take their keys out of the vehicle; to park in well-lit areas; and to park vehicles in a garage or driveway. It says these are all ways to help protect vehicles from thefts.

Another tip is to consider installing motion sensor security lights. These lights may deter some thieves from stealing a vehicle.

If a vehicle is stolen, NICB said owners should call law enforcement and their insurer immediately. Data show this increases the chance of recovery.

