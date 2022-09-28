ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell downplays impact of abortion politics on battle for the Senate

By Alexander Bolton
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hakvm_0iE9n1AC00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday downplayed the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate majority, predicting that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will play differently in different states.

McConnell has sought to make the 2022 midterm elections a referendum on President Biden by focusing on inflation, the influx of migrants across the southern border and rising crime rates in big cities.

But political handicappers now say that Democrats are favored to keep their Senate majority, in large part because Democrats are more eager to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down the right to abortion.

Asked Wednesday if he had been overly dismissive of the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate, McConnell said: “I think that issue is playing out it in different ways in different states.”

But the GOP leader argued that other issues are doing more to move voters nationwide.

“The three big national issues that we’re going to be addressing here that people are most concerned about, nationally, are the ones that I mentioned: inflation, crime and open borders. That’s clearly where we’re going to be putting the focus,” he said.

On the hot-button issue of abortion rights, McConnell said he’ll leave it to individual Senate candidates to craft their positions.

“I think every one of our candidates may have a different answer to that depending on where they are,” he said.

In May, McConnell defended the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights and predicted the issue would be “a wash” in the November elections.

But some Senate Republican strategists now concede the issue has revved up Democratic voters more than they expected.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 showed that Republicans’ generic advantage over Democrats has slipped since February.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate in a generic House race, while 46 percent said they would vote for a Democrat. That’s a shift compared to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in February that showed respondents favoring Republicans 49 percent to 42 percent.

People surveyed in the poll said by a 3-point margin — 48 percent to 45 percent — that they would prefer Republicans control Congress next year. But the margin was 10 points in February — 50 percent to 40 percent.

The poll showed that Democrats see abortion as the second most important issue heading into the election, trailing only climate change.

The poll also showed that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans by a 17-point margin to handle the abortion issue appropriately. Voters, however, gave Republicans the edge on crime, inflation and the economy.

McConnell in recent weeks has tried to manage expectations about Republicans’ chances of winning back control of the Senate.

He raised eyebrows in August when he said that Republicans are more likely to win control of the House than the Senate and cited “candidate quality,” a comment that was broadly seen as a subtle critique of some of the Senate Republican candidates who are closely aligned with former President Trump.

The GOP leader on Wednesday said “terrific candidates” always make a big difference in Senate races and predicted the battle for the Senate majority would be a toss-up.

“In every election every year, this year, past years, it’s great to have terrific candidates. We’re in a bunch of close races. I think we have a 50-50 shot of getting the Senate back. It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats ‘Have Already Started the Killings’ of Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of murdering Republicans in “killings” that the lawmaker claims are underway. “I am not going to mince words with you all,” Greene said at Donald Trump’s rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night. “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.” To support her claim, Greene cited a recent North Dakota crime story about an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car, and then later claimed the pedestrian was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents. During her speech, Greene added that President Joe Biden “has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.” “But under Republicans, we will take back our country from the Communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene concluded.Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I am not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/2UiKXsrlsJ— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WARREN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
WVNS

Burning Laws take effect October 1st

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022,  is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can only start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
TheDailyBeast

Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again

In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.Read it at Mediaite
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

Oak Hill Police officers return to work, following reported attack

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Two Oak Hill Police Department officers who were injured during a reported attack Tuesday evening were able to return to work after treatment, Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Police said the two unidentified officers made a traffic stop on East Main Street around 6 p.m. […]
OAK HILL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop
WVNS

Iconic White Sulphur Springs bridge to be replaced

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – An iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs won a bid to be replaced today, September 29, 2022. The bridge’s replacement is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill man missing from Gatewood area

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs as much help as possible from the public in finding a missing man from Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding the missing man. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Scarbro Road reopens after car accident in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 27, 2022, Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Scarbro Road was re-opened for normal traffic after clearing the scene of a car accident that left the road closed for sometime earlier today. Around 11a.m., Fayette County deputies were dispatched to Scarbro Road for a single car rollover accident. When deputies arrived […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WVNS

Three new officers join Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Woman arrested for DUI with minor in vehicle

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins, a Summers County woman was arrested for a DUI with a minor present in the car on September 29, 2022. Chief Deputy Adkins and Deputy Ward responded to a vehicle accident in the area of Indian Mills. Upon arrival, they identified the driver as 36-year-old […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields episode 17 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The seventeenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a 7-11 regional manager who was found floating in the Elk River, is […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy