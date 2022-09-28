6 hospitalized in mass shooting on Oakland school campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Six adults were injured, two critically, in a mass shooting on Wednesday afternoon at an Oakland campus that houses four schools.

Police at approximately 12:45 p.m. responded to a shooting on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street in East Oakland.

Students at Sojourner Truth Independent Study were put on lockdown. At least three other schools are located on the King Estate Campus, including Bay Area Technology School, Rudsdale Continuation School and Rudsdale Newsome High School.

Assistant Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison said that all six victims are over 18-years-old and were treated at Highland Hospital. Two victims remain in critical condition as of Thursday morning. Out of the other four, one was released from the hospital, two others were expected to be released and one had non-life threatening injuries.

All six victims were affiliated with Rudsdale Newcomer High School in some way, but Allison would not say if they were students, staff or contractors. Two of the victims may have been carpenters caught in crossfire.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said a briefing on Thursday that one of the victims was a school safety ambassador.

The students from all four schools were all reunited with their families at a nearby church.

Oakland Unified School District spokesperson John Sasaki said that counseling for students, staff and families is available.

"Today's gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf wrote in a tweet. "The unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable."

Police continue to search for at least one shooter and determine a possible motive.

All four schools on the campus have been closed on Thursday.

Both the eastbound and westbound Keller offramps from Interstate-580 were shut down due to the shooting.

