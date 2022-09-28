ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Oncor sends crews to Florida to aid in Hurricane Ian power outages

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeBRR_0iE9mqY100

Oncor crews from Texas were on their way to Florida Wednesday to help keep the electricity on in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Kerri Dunn with Oncor says they're ready for anything.

"We'll have vegetation management support, construction support, linemen. We'll see exactly where the most damage is, what they need us for and we'll be working with our utility partners there to get the power restored for Florida families and businesses."

Dunn says electricity tends to be one of the first things to go in a disaster situation. Wednesday, crews made the drive to Florida to get situated. Dunn said they were expecting to see some pretty severe damage in the coming days.

