ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Labor Dept. watchdog: More than $45B in insurance fraud claimed during pandemic

By Alexandra Limon
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwrPi_0iE9mNOI00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A government watchdog office says 1,000 people have been charged with unemployment insurance fraud for claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labor department’s inspector general says there’s been more than $45 billion in potential unemployment insurance fraud since the pandemic hit.

Senator Rick Scott (D-Fla.) says the government is to blame and Drake Hagner, visiting professor at George Washington Law, agrees.

“The amount of fraud is definitely surprising,” Hagner said. “What we really have seen is that our state workforce agencies have been under-prepared to respond to a crisis of this kind.”

“You should be furious with your government,” Scott added.

Old computer systems mean unemployment offices cant easily detect fraud, like when claims are filed in multiple states or when they’re filed under the identity of someone who’s in prison or deceased.

The issues with stolen identities impacted low-income workers most because if they had their identities stolen, they were unable to easily fix the problem — many state unemployment systems aren’t compatible with mobile devices.

Scott recognizes the problem but says there are other issues to fix before dedicating dollars to updating computer systems, and Hagner says ultimately states will need federal funding to fix the unemployment systems to prevent future fraud.

“We should have been looking all along at who is taking advantage of the system,” Hagner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office included the death notification on Saturday in its latest report on storm damage and cleanup around the state. Three other deaths have been reported in Johnston County. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘It certainly raises the question of was there more going than was recognized or treated?’ Sports physician weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no surprise the sport of football is a dangerous one, and serious injuries occur more often than we’d like. What we saw last night on Thursday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins was a reminder of just how dangerous it can be, especially when it comes […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WNCT

Sheriff probed after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

K-9 assists in drug arrest in Craven County during traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway for a vehicle violation for a reported fake license plate. K-9 Karma alerted for the presence of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
George Washington
WNCT

Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
HAVELOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Dept#Mobile Device#Labor Dept
WNCT

New Bern drug trafficker sentenced to prison after pleading guilty

NEW BERN, N.C. –– A New Bern man was sentenced on September 30 to 118 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl in December 2018 and January 2019.  On April 15, 2022, Quentin Tavaris Bryant pleaded guilty to the charges. “Working together with law enforcement, we are investigating […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Two injured in Winterville small plane crash

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured Wednesday in a plane crash at a private airstrip off County Home Road. Those two individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not known as of Wednesday evening. No fatalities were reported. North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers responded to […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WNCT

ENC watches as Ian moves through Carolinas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From rain to strong winds and some flooding, Eastern North Carolina has been feeling the effects of tropical system Ian. Other links Live coverage: Hurricane Ian Storm Team 9: Ian forecast for Eastern NC Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more Check the conditions with our Live Eye 9 cameras Download […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy