ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker, Duckworth hold strong leads in Illinois: poll

By Max Greenwood
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ro2uN_0iE9mBna00

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are on a glide path to reelection in November, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill survey released Wednesday that showed both Democrats breaking 50 percent support among voters in their state.

Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker family, leads his Republican opponent, state Sen. Darren Bailey, 51 percent to 36 percent, according to the poll. Only 5 percent say they plan to vote for someone else in November.

Duckworth, meanwhile, holds an even larger lead over her Republican challenger Kathy Salvi, with 50 percent saying they plan to vote for the incumbent Democrat and only 31 percent supporting Salvi.

Of course, Bailey and Salvi were already fighting uphill battles in a state where heavily Democratic Chicago holds outsized voting power. Neither race is considered particularly competitive; the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates both contests as likely Democratic.

The economy remains the top concern for voters, despite Democrats’ efforts to push abortion rights and the fate of American democracy as the biggest issues of the midterm elections.

Thirty-five percent of Illinois voters pointed to the economy as their top issue, while 17 percent said threats to democracy are their chief concern. Another 14 percent said abortion access is their No. 1 issue, while 10 percent of voters are most concerned about crime.

President Biden’s approval rating is also above water in the state. Forty-nine percent of Illinois voters give the president positive marks for his job performance, while 44 percent say they disapprove, the poll found.

Likewise, Biden holds a sizable lead over his predecessor, former President Trump, in a hypothetical 2024 rematch. A majority of voters — 51 percent — say they would back Biden for a second term, compared to 38 percent who would vote for Trump.

The Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters from Sept. 21-23. It has a credibility interval — similar to a poll’s margin of error — of plus or minus 3.02 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November’s election.
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

Immigration, border security dominated Texas governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border security and immigration issues dominated the Texas gubernatorial debate on Friday night between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Congressman Beto O’Rourke that was held on the South Texas border. For 12 minutes, the candidates bantered on immigration topics ranging from busing migrants to northern cities, […]
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

Cook Report shifts Ohio House race toward Democrats amid scrutiny over GOP candidate

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report announced on Friday that it is shifting its rating of a competitive Ohio House district in Democrats’ favor following reporting on the Republican candidate’s military credentials.  Cook Political Report House editor Dave Wasserman wrote that the election watcher is changing its rating of Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, which […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
WNCT

DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. barreled into his state.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

High stakes for O’Rourke in Texas governor’s debate Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke spent his 50th birthday this week behind the wheel of his pickup in Texas, fast approaching a big moment in his uphill climb for governor. While a road trip through college campuses showed how the Democrat continues to draw big crowds —...
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections. The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions in Wake County Superior Court […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Darren Bailey
WNCT

Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. Starting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

Elevator safety mandate named for Ohio boy among new NC laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages take effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is […]
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Election State#Nine Percent#Hill#Democrats#Republican#Democratic#American
WNCT

Live Updates: Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Live coverage from SC of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT/WCBD/WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The system was bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. LIVE UPDATES: The Associated Press The […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes birdied...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WNCT

Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate pollutants. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

22 ECU Health nurses recognized among ‘Great 100 Nurses of NC’

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession.  Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy