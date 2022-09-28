ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt, Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it is waiting to see what happens with Hurricane Ian to determine if Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game will be relocated.

Why do hurricanes cause tornadoes at landfall?

Nexstar’s WDAF confirmed with the NFL that if the game needs to be moved, it will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team is playing the New Orleans Saints in London Sunday morning.

The NFL said it could make the decision to relocate the game as late as Friday and still have the stadium and teams ready to play in Minnesota Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

'It certainly raises the question of was there more going than was recognized or treated?' Sports physician weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa's injury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It's no surprise the sport of football is a dangerous one, and serious injuries occur more often than we'd like. What we saw last night on Thursday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins was a reminder of just how dangerous it can be, especially when it comes […]
Rhule 'very hopeful' McCaffrey will play vs Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is "very hopeful" that running back Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last two days of practice with a quad injury. McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable on the team's injury […]
Dolphins QB's injury raises concerns among former NFL players

HONOLULU (KHON) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is recovering at his South Florida home after he was slammed to the turf during Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals — and carted off the field on a stretcher with injuries to his head and neck. An...
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
ECU goes to Boca Raton, Fla., to face USF

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina continues American Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon, traveling down to Boca Raton and the FAU Stadium for an encounter with South Florida. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. and the contest will stream live via ESPN+ with Ted Emrich (play-by-play) and Taylor McHargue (analyst) on the call. CLICK HERE for […]
Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They've defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the […]
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of...
Week 5 preview: No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson take stage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — What's being called the biggest game in North Carolina State history and Florida State's first game in four years as an AP Top 25 member have put the Atlantic Coast Conference in the national spotlight Saturday. Whether the games are played as scheduled depends on the path Hurricane Ian takes. No. 10 NC […]
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield's transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers' passing game is averaging a paltry 161.3 […]
NFL players who are from high schools in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We've always had a wealth of talented athletes in Eastern North Carolina. Some of them have even made it to the big leagues in the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball. Through 2021, J.H. Rose is ranked as one of the top high schools in North Carolina when it comes to […]
No. 1 Georgia rallies from 10 down to beat Missouri 26-22

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Daijun Edwards plunged into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with just over four minutes to go, completing No. 1 Georgia's rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Missouri 26-22 on Saturday night. Kendall Milton also scored in the...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man's death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian 'About 35 deaths' reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
Unbeaten No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State is just the second team in Atlantic Coast Conference history to start one season 0-4 and open the next 4-0. And it's been nearly 40 years since Virginia's turnaround in 1982-83. Through two losing seasons under new coach Mike Norvell, there were hard lessons for Florida State with a […]
Ahlers, Johnson help East Carolina cruise past USF 48-28

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw six touchdown passes, four to C.J. Johnson, and East Carolina rolled to a 48-28 victory over South Florida on Saturday. The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that they moved the game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to Boca Raton due to the anticipated impacts of […]
K-9 assists in drug arrest in Craven County during traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway for a vehicle violation for a reported fake license plate. K-9 Karma alerted for the presence of […]
