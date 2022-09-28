ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Post

Neb. congressman recovering from emergency appendectomy

OMAHA — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who represents the Omaha area, had an emergency appendectomy overnight Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. The congressman’s office confirmed the procedure to remove his swollen appendix. They said it was successful, and they expected Bacon to be...
North Platte Post

Public messaging welcomes immigrant Nebraskans

OMAHA — Drivers cruising through Fremont, Grand Island, Lexington and South Omaha will notice billboards aimed at telling Nebraska’s immigrant populations: All of us have rights and all of us belong. The messages are part of a newly launched campaign by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

