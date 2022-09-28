Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com
Go on an adventure off the Las Vegas Strip at Illuminarium
Head to Illuminarium for some entertainment, drinks and dining—all under one roof. The main attractions are the venue’s immersive experiences. In Space: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond, step inside a gigantic room where 360-degree cinematic technology takes you on a journey through the solar system. Sound and sight immersion will drop you on the face of the moon and fly you through stars and dust and debris and right inside the beauty of the cosmos. For those that like land adventures, there’s also Wild: A Safari Experience.
Fox5 KVVU
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
Fox5 KVVU
1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 1 October survivor composed a song to inspire hope in the midst of tragedy, and attracted a surge of interest as the 1 October Memorial Committee seeks artistic submissions for a future memorial. Matt Ballaro, Las Vegas-born and raised, submitted his song “Vegas Strong”...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas
The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip
‘LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the fall season officially underway, the Bellagio has debuted its latest display in the Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip. The display, dubbed “Artfully Autumn,” is said to welcome “guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.”
pvtimes.com
ICYMI: See photos from the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival
Thousands attended the four-day Pahrump Fall Festival at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The 57th annual event featured a parade, carnival rides, a rodeo, vendors, food, a car show, live entertainment and more. It started out more than five decades ago as the Harvest Festival...
vegas24seven.com
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates. Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden “Artfully Autumn” display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
Fox5 KVVU
You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
lasvegasmagazine.com
Find wall-to-wall excellence at Stack in Las Vegas
I always talk about the décor in the restaurants I write about, and that’s for a reason. Décor sets the stage for your meal—farmhouse décor gives you visions of fresh produce, while the plush booths of an old-school steakhouse guarantee a more decadent meal. At Stack, you’ll find a different kind of décor: stacked wood walls that curve around the dining area, creating a feel of being in one of the American Southwest’s famous canyons, where limestone walls both show the history surrounding you and protect the creatures inhabiting it.
Franco Dragone, creator of Cirque shows Mystère and ‘O’ dies at 69
Franco Dragone, creator of the hit Cirque du Soleil shows Mystère and "O," has died at 69 while in Egypt.
Eater
More Than a Dozen Restaurants Are Moving Into a New Food Hall in Southwest Las Vegas
A new food hall of more than a dozen restaurants and bars is heading for southwest Las Vegas in early 2023. The Sundry is taking up 20,000 square feet at the UnCommons shopping and dining complex with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs. The...
MSG Sphere Is Testing, F1 Dates Announced, The Airport’s “Secret” Tunnel & $27 Drinks the New Norm?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including an update on the MSG Sphere and the date for Formula 1 Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family that survived 1 October using their story to help others
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five years after the 1 October tragedy, many families are finding ways to continue moving forward. One of those families is the Melanson’s, who are using their story to help others. “The faith kept us going and our family, we are a tight-knit family,...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
New Concept Joy Burgers Appears to Be Headed to West Desert Inn Road
For now, this burger concept is a mystery
Fox5 KVVU
Survivors return to Las Vegas for their 1 October healing journey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four strangers who now call themselves family have joined together in remembrance of the 1 October mass shooting. “You can’t believe it has been five years but yet it seems longer,” said Survivor Dawn Wright. Survivor Dawn Wright along with others say coming...
Las Vegas Casino Closes Dolphin Exhibit After 3 Animals Die In 6 Months
The Mirage's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat is temporarily closed while it investigates the dolphin deaths.
travellemming.com
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
