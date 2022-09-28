ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Go on an adventure off the Las Vegas Strip at Illuminarium

Head to Illuminarium for some entertainment, drinks and dining—all under one roof. The main attractions are the venue’s immersive experiences. In Space: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond, step inside a gigantic room where 360-degree cinematic technology takes you on a journey through the solar system. Sound and sight immersion will drop you on the face of the moon and fly you through stars and dust and debris and right inside the beauty of the cosmos. For those that like land adventures, there’s also Wild: A Safari Experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas

The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip

‘LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the fall season officially underway, the Bellagio has debuted its latest display in the Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip. The display, dubbed “Artfully Autumn,” is said to welcome “guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

ICYMI: See photos from the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival

Thousands attended the four-day Pahrump Fall Festival at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The 57th annual event featured a parade, carnival rides, a rodeo, vendors, food, a car show, live entertainment and more. It started out more than five decades ago as the Harvest Festival...
PAHRUMP, NV
vegas24seven.com

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates. Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden “Artfully Autumn” display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
BOULDER CITY, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Find wall-to-wall excellence at Stack in Las Vegas

I always talk about the décor in the restaurants I write about, and that’s for a reason. Décor sets the stage for your meal—farmhouse décor gives you visions of fresh produce, while the plush booths of an old-school steakhouse guarantee a more decadent meal. At Stack, you’ll find a different kind of décor: stacked wood walls that curve around the dining area, creating a feel of being in one of the American Southwest’s famous canyons, where limestone walls both show the history surrounding you and protect the creatures inhabiting it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces October Events

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Survivors return to Las Vegas for their 1 October healing journey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four strangers who now call themselves family have joined together in remembrance of the 1 October mass shooting. “You can’t believe it has been five years but yet it seems longer,” said Survivor Dawn Wright. Survivor Dawn Wright along with others say coming...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
LAS VEGAS, NV

