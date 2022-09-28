Silicon Valley will be getting two more higher-end dining options in the near future, thanks to a Los Angeles-based restaurant group that is in the middle of a tech-based expansion. Innovative Dining Group (IDG) will be bringing two of its upscale dining establishments into the Peninsula sometime next year. Eater reports that Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse will both be getting locations in Palo Alto. Sushi Roku will take up a space at the Stanford Shopping Center. According to its website, the Japanese restaurant “combines the finest, freshest fish from pristine waters around the globe with the kind of artistry that can only be provided by a mature sushi chef, ensuring superlative traditional sushi, together with a splash of California innovation.”

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO