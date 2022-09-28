Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch aldermen to hold special meeting
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams and the Board of Aldermen will have a special meeting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, beginning at 4:15 p.m. According to the Special Meeting notice, aldermen will gather to consider the purchase of a new pumper truck for the fire department. Thursday’s meeting will be...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris visits Memphis Crisis Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris made a visit to the Memphis Crisis Center, the local redirection for Memphians who contact the national suicide and crisis line, 988. Mike Labonte, the executive director of the Memphis Crisis Center, said they’re currently receiving 25% more calls than they...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Homecoming Parade Draws Thousands to the Square in Oxford
Homecoming parade in downtown Oxford drew students, fans and locals. This parade is the largest since 2019 in attendance. Ole Miss plays Kentucky at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1.
desotocountynews.com
Garden club holds monthly meeting
The DeSoto Civic Garden Club kicked off a new club year by meeting Sept. 6 at the M. R. Davis Library in Southaven. Emilie Michael and Lynn Dye welcomed members and our guests. Sandy Noble created a beautiful Line Design using plant materials of manipulated or rolled leaf bird of paradise, upper leaves of philodendron and Heliconia flower and leaf.
actionnews5.com
Supporters of MoSH drag show plan march in solidarity after cancellation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just one week after a community event was shut down due to protesters, supporters of the event are coming together in solidarity. The Memphis Museum of Science and History’s “family-friendly drag show” was canceled last Friday. The event was supposed to be a...
actionnews5.com
‘A game changer’: First responders react to reintroduction of city’s 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety leaders expressed their joy after the City of Memphis announced it is taking a major step forward in hiring first responders, and making sure they stay in the Bluff City. Mayor Jim Strickland unveiled a plan on Wednesday to bring back the city’s 1978...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch buys new fire pumper, Serve Day announced
During a special meeting of the Olive Branch Board of Aldermen late Thursday afternoon, a new pumper truck was purchased for the city’s Fire Department. Mayor Ken Adams said the new pumper is to cover the annexed area of Olive Branch. Adams said the special meeting was needed to save the city several thousand dollars on the purchase price of the truck.
desotocountynews.com
School officials pleased with accountability grades
Officials with the DeSoto County School District (DCS) were pleased with this week’s results of state accountability grades issued by the Mississippi Department of Education. The results were made public in unofficial form Tuesday and became official Thursday by the state Board of Education. Ryan Kuykendall, DCS Director of...
Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge lays out plan to combat youth crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, on the job less than a month, said promised reforms are already underway in how to balance punishing and rehabilitating young people. The topic is timely this month with two high-profile murder suspects linked to the juvenile justice...
Memphis police officers, firefighters, dispatchers could return to 1978 pension plan, if approved by council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some City of Memphis police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers could soon have the option to return to the 1978 pension plan, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Wednesday. Strickland said about 1,000 employees would be eligible for the change effective July 1, 2023, if it is approved by...
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County Schools had ‘fabulous results’ in latest accountability assessment
DeSoto County Schools again earned an ’A’ grade and achieved its highest ever point total under the new current accountability model, according to the results of the 2021-22 Mississippi Department of Education accountability grades. The Board of Education was presented with an overview of the district’s results Thursday...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch among top places to live near a large city
Photo: The water fountain at the entrance of Old Towne in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Folks in Olive Branch believe it already, but the DeSoto County city is near the top of the list of another survey, this time about liveability near a major city. The study, from SmartAsset, ranks...
LGBTQ+ community marches one week after armed protestors shut down drag show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Memphis LGBTQ+ community are coming together in solidarity. On Sept. 23, the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party at the Memphis Museum of Science and History was canceled after a group of armed protestors known as “The Proud Boys” showed up outside the building.
Memphis one step closer to enforcing curfew in effort to tackle crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is one step closer to enforcing a curfew for kids 17 and under. The possibility of a curfew has been an ongoing discussion between city council members and the Memphis Police Department, who would enforce the curfew, for weeks. City ordinance states kids 16 and...
VA opens enrollment for burn pit exposure healthcare and disability benefits this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Veterans said it’s been a long time coming. Starting this weekend, service members who were exposed to toxic burn pits overseas will now have access to expanded disability benefits. The Department of Veteran Affairs is implementing the new PACT Act and it extends eligibility for...
Law enforcement in Shelby County down hundreds of officers, crime forum reveals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As crime continues to be a problem across Shelby County, county and city leaders are turning to the public to try to explain and find solutions. Thursday evening, a panel sat down to address the public in another crime forum, this time at the First Baptist Church Broad in Binghampton.
desotocountynews.com
Lynn Jones: Doing the Word
When our son Blake was small, he attended a basketball camp that was being held at our church gym under the direction of a local high school coach. During the week, the coach asked Blake, “Isn’t your father a minister?” He said, “No, he’s a preacher.”
“Really unfair”: Memphis-based bank settles discrimination allegations for $1.3M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bank headquartered in Memphis must pay $1.3 million after allegations of discrimination against African-American, Hispanic and female borrowers. “This settlement provides some measure of justice to those wronged by Evolve Bank’s discriminatory acts,” wrote U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, representing the Western District of Tennessee, in a news release. “I also hope it sends a strong message to banks and other lenders that the Department of Justice won’t stand for unlawful barriers in residential mortgage lending.”
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
