Desoto County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch aldermen to hold special meeting

Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams and the Board of Aldermen will have a special meeting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, beginning at 4:15 p.m. According to the Special Meeting notice, aldermen will gather to consider the purchase of a new pumper truck for the fire department. Thursday’s meeting will be...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
localmemphis.com

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris visits Memphis Crisis Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris made a visit to the Memphis Crisis Center, the local redirection for Memphians who contact the national suicide and crisis line, 988. Mike Labonte, the executive director of the Memphis Crisis Center, said they’re currently receiving 25% more calls than they...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Garden club holds monthly meeting

The DeSoto Civic Garden Club kicked off a new club year by meeting Sept. 6 at the M. R. Davis Library in Southaven. Emilie Michael and Lynn Dye welcomed members and our guests. Sandy Noble created a beautiful Line Design using plant materials of manipulated or rolled leaf bird of paradise, upper leaves of philodendron and Heliconia flower and leaf.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch buys new fire pumper, Serve Day announced

During a special meeting of the Olive Branch Board of Aldermen late Thursday afternoon, a new pumper truck was purchased for the city’s Fire Department. Mayor Ken Adams said the new pumper is to cover the annexed area of Olive Branch. Adams said the special meeting was needed to save the city several thousand dollars on the purchase price of the truck.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

School officials pleased with accountability grades

Officials with the DeSoto County School District (DCS) were pleased with this week’s results of state accountability grades issued by the Mississippi Department of Education. The results were made public in unofficial form Tuesday and became official Thursday by the state Board of Education. Ryan Kuykendall, DCS Director of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch among top places to live near a large city

Photo: The water fountain at the entrance of Old Towne in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Folks in Olive Branch believe it already, but the DeSoto County city is near the top of the list of another survey, this time about liveability near a major city. The study, from SmartAsset, ranks...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Lynn Jones: Doing the Word

When our son Blake was small, he attended a basketball camp that was being held at our church gym under the direction of a local high school coach. During the week, the coach asked Blake, “Isn’t your father a minister?” He said, “No, he’s a preacher.”
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Really unfair”: Memphis-based bank settles discrimination allegations for $1.3M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bank headquartered in Memphis must pay $1.3 million after allegations of discrimination against African-American, Hispanic and female borrowers. “This settlement provides some measure of justice to those wronged by Evolve Bank’s discriminatory acts,” wrote U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, representing the Western District of Tennessee, in a news release. “I also hope it sends a strong message to banks and other lenders that the Department of Justice won’t stand for unlawful barriers in residential mortgage lending.”
MEMPHIS, TN

