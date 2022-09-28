Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
WTRF
WVU comes back, draws with Kansas
Rodriguez, McCutcheon head WVU en route to a clutch draw. West Virginia women’s soccer came back from two goals down to steal a 2-2 draw with Kansas in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineers (4-3-5, 1-0-2 Big 12) scored the final two goals after dominating with 60 percent of the game’s ball possession. That didn’t mean they dominated the match, though, as Kansas netted its two goals in the beginning of the second half just 33 seconds apart.
WTRF
WVU faces Texas for first Big 12 road test
After winless start, Mountaineers have a shot to go above even against the Longhorns. West Virginia football makes its first Big 12 road trip of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas at the Longhorns’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
WTRF
Coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
The Mountaineers are back on the road this weekend heading to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns. Gold and Blue Nation will preview that matchup and more coming up on a brand new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi close the book on WVU’s win over Virginia Tech and look ahead to the Mountaineers’ clash with the Longhorns.
lineups.com
West Virginia vs Texas Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/1/22)
West Virginia visits Texas in Austin after beating Virginia Tech last week pretty soundly. Texas is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in overtime last week too. This should be an interesting matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
WTRF
Keys to the Game: WVU must win both run games
Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
voiceofmotown.com
Texas Head Coach Answers if Starting Quarterback Will Return Against West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Quinn Ewers, who was the #1 ranked overall recruit last year, was the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns to open the season. In the first half of the Longhorns’ second game of the season against Alabama, Ewers was injured and suffered a strained clavicle. At the time, Ewers was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
WTRF
WVU Rifle Opens Season Saturday vs. Memphis
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14 Memphis at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. Saturday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 9 a.m. ET, and...
WTRF
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling
WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him
Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
WTRF
Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
WTRF
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
WTRF
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
WTRF
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
SportsZone Highlights: Fairmont Senior at North Marion
RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior (4-2) defeated North Marion (5-1) with a final score of 20-19. Next week, North Marion will face Elkins, and Fairmont Senior will take on Morgantown.
SportsZone Highlights: Bridgeport at Parkersburg South
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Bridgeport (5-1) defeated Parkersburg South with a final score of 28-20. Next week, Bridgeport will face Preston.
Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
River Too Much For Shadyside
HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF) – River moved to 5-1 on the season with a 41-7 win over Shadyside Friday night. The Pilots are now 6-1 on the season and will host 6-1 Shenandoah next week. The Tigers slip to 1-6 and visit Bellaire next Saturday.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 6: Tucker County vs. Pendleton County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County and Tucker County meet in week six.
