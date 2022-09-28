Read full article on original website
Related
espnquadcities.com
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
espnquadcities.com
This Halloween Themed Restaurant is Cooking Up a Spooktacular Good Time
If you're one of those people who love watching horror movies in October....but also all year round...then Igor's Bistro is perfect for you!. There's a great little restaurant in Rock Island that only holds about 30-35 people. It's cozy. They are super friendly and offer a one of a kind experience all year round.
espnquadcities.com
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
espnquadcities.com
Council Votes To Make Davenport’s 3rd & 4th Streets Two-Way Roads
A conversation that’s been ongoing since the 1980’s finally hit a resolve. Tonight, the Davenport City Council voted in favor of a proposal that makes 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport two-way roads. The council voted to make 3rd & 4th two-way roads between River Drive and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
espnquadcities.com
Rocky Horror Makes a Return to Circa 21 Just in Time for Halloween
The Circa 21 Speakeasy in Rock Island is hosting a Halloween tradition. A live show, "Rocky Horror Picture Show." No, this is not just a showing of the Tim Curry classic, but a full live musical. The Props. The best part about watching Rocky Horror is the crowd interaction. The...
espnquadcities.com
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
Comments / 0