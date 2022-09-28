According to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this is how Jeffrey Dahmer, the most infamous serial killer in American history, accepts his fate: not with a bang, but a murmur. Given that this is the tone of voice through which he lived his entire miserable life, it doesn’t come as a surprise. But its matter-of-factness is still striking, still somehow more disturbing than if he’d made a big fuss. After all he’s done, after all he’s put people through, when he’s finally staring death in the face himself, it’s just… “…’kay.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO