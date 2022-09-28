ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Did The World A Favor:' The Chilling Words Of Jeffrey Dahmer's Murderer After He Beat Cannibal Killer To Bloody Pulp In Prison

Jeffrey Dahmer was executed on the orders of vicious crime lords — who put out a $40,000 hit on the hated mass murderer's life to avenge his victims. RadarOnline.com can report that the Vice Lords, a Black gang, despised Dahmer because the cannibal killer had preyed primarily on young Black men and boys in a crime-ridden Milwaukee neighborhood. After gang leaders sent word to their members inside the prison about the contract on Dahmer's life, a psychopathic convicted murderer decided to carry out the hit. On the morning of November 28, 1994, a muscular Black inmate cornered Dahmer in the...
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them

Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans

By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
Parade

'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long

Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
MOVIES
105.5 The Fan

Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?

True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
IDAHO STATE
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ Episode 10 Recap: Death Sentence

According to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this is how Jeffrey Dahmer, the most infamous serial killer in American history, accepts his fate: not with a bang, but a murmur. Given that this is the tone of voice through which he lived his entire miserable life, it doesn’t come as a surprise. But its matter-of-factness is still striking, still somehow more disturbing than if he’d made a big fuss. After all he’s done, after all he’s put people through, when he’s finally staring death in the face himself, it’s just… “…’kay.”
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Tells the Story of Anthony Hughes

Content warning: This article contains mentions of murder and gore. In the Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewers follow the despicable murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters). Yes, we know this type of content has been made time and time again; however, it's different this time, because the 10-episode miniseries is told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims.
TV SERIES

