‘New Girl’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson and More!
The gang’s all here! New Girl provided fans with laughs for days, but it also never failed to deliver some heartfelt moments. Most importantly, it introduced the world to some of the most lovable and quirky characters that have ever graced the small screen. Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, the comedic series ran for seven seasons on Fox […]
Will Keith David return for the ‘Community’ movie?
Remember the fateful line “six seasons and a movie” from the comedy series Community? Well, it’s finally happening and, suffice it to say, we are not okay. The announcement briefly broke the internet when it was revealed that Peacock, Sony, and Universal TV reached a deal to finally fulfill the prophesied line Abed (Danny Pudi) uttered in season two which NCB Universal chairman of entertainment Susan Rovner says “started out as a cheeky line” but then “quickly ignited a passionate fan movement,” according to Variety.
Catherine Called Birdy to Hocus Pocus 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Lena Dunham’s bracing look at life in medieval England, while the 90s cult classic gets the original Sanderson Sisters back together in time for Halloween
American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed
Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
Classic TV in 1971: A Monumental World of Changes
The year 1971 presented a significant measure and mix of change and popular programming in American television. * Though The Doris Day Show would frequently change its format during its five-year run on CBS (from 1968 to 1974), in 1971, this popular sitcom dropped all of its previous season's players, including Rose Marie and McLean Stevenson (who would go on to star in M*A*S*H, which he subsequently would exit after only two years). In their place: John Dehner and Jackie Joseph.
Zack Estrin Dead at 51; Prison Break and Lost in Space Reboot Producer
Zack Estrin, a writer and producer whose TV credits included Prison Break, Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot (where he served as showrunner) and ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland spinoff (which he co-created), died on Sept. 23 at the age of 51. According to our sister site Variety, Estrin is believed to have suffered a cardiac event while out for a run. Estrin’s career began in 2000, as a writer/supervising producer for Dawson’s Creek and co-producer on the original Charmed. He went on to write/produce for Tru Calling, Prison Break, No Ordinary Family, The River, The Whispers and then Lost in...
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
CCH Pounder Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
CCH Pounder has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. Pounder is the latest addition to the ensemble cast, joining previously announced stars Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Jharrel Jerome, and Sheyi Cole. Per the official description of the six-episode series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Pounder is best known for playing Claudette Wyms in the groundbreaking FX cop drama “The Shield.” She earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the show in 2005....
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
'Sweet Home Alabama' star Josh Lucas says he could see his character Jake living in a trailer park in a potential sequel
Director Andy Tennant told Insider about his sequel idea, which focuses on Reese Witherspoon and Melanie Lynskey's characters and their kids.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim
Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
‘Community’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
"TV's the best dad there is." Community has a complicated history, but its dedicated fan base has turned the series into a cult favorite. The sitcom, created by Dan Harmon, aired its first five seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014. The broadcast network later declined to renew the show for a sixth season, leaving […]
The Rise and Fall of "Barney & Friends" Will Be Explored in a Forthcoming Docuseries
TV phenomenon "Barney & Friends" is the subject of a forthcoming docuseries that breaks down how the beloved children's show became a target for hate. "I Love You, You Hate Me," a two-part event from Peacock directed by Tommy Avallone, highlights the astronomical rise of Barney in the early '90s, as well as the friendly purple dinosaur's terrible treatment from furious public backlash.
Where to Watch ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Movie After Watching Netflix Series
Netflix’s new crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has piqued interest in convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but before Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters brought this story to life, there was Marc Meyer’s My Friend Dahmer. Much like its successor, My Friend Dahmer garnered criticism from viewers,...
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' Actors Share BTS Details From Returning for 'Lower Decks'
The Star Trek franchise returns to Deep Space Nine for the first time in twenty-three years on today's episode of Lower Decks — and some of the station's crew are along for the ride. Deep Space Nine regulars Armin Shimerman and Nana Visitor reprise their roles as Quark and Kira Nerys, respectively, on "Hear All, Trust Nothing."
Interview with the Vampire renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 premiere
Season 1 will hit AMC and AMC Plus on October 2
'Community' movie is a go at Peacock
It is as the prophecy predicted: After six seasons, there will be a Community movie. As Peacock teases, "from the TV series that predicted its own movie, comes the least predictable movie of a TV series that referenced a lot of movies and TV." Show creator Dan Harmon, who went...
