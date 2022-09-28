Read full article on original website
Chief of Europe’s largest nuclear plant feared to have been kidnapped by Russian forces
THE chief of Europe’s largest nuclear plant is feared to have been kidnapped by Russian forces. Ukraine’s state nuclear firm Energoatom said Ihor Murashov was seized at about 4pm on Friday. It was after Vladimir Putin said he was annexing four Ukraine regions including Zaporizhzhia where the plant...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance. Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said...
Italian Jews worry and wait as Giorgia Meloni, far-right leader, prepares to take power
(JTA) — The success of Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party in Italy’s national election last week means the country is poised to have its most right-wing government since World War II, when Italy was Hitler’s staunchest ally in Europe. The prospect has unnerved many Italian...
Arab Israeli Balad party disqualified from running in upcoming elections
The Israeli Central Elections Committee prohibited the Palestinian nationalist party Balad from participating in the country’s November elections on Thursday after approving a petition alleging that the organization challenges Israel’s status as a Jewish and democratic state. Balad and some of its legislators have been disqualified by previous...
Portuguese court loosens rules for rabbi charged in Roman Abramovich Sephardic citizenship probe
(JTA) — Since March, Rabbi Daniel Litvak has been required to appear three times a week at the magistrate’s office in Porto, the Portuguese city where he is accused of submitting fraudulent citizenship applications for Sephardic Jews. His passports were confiscated and he was barred from contacting the lawyer who is the other defendant in the criminal case against him.
Loyalty to Trump questioned
Why are some Jews supporting groups that attack Jews? White supremacy, proud boys and many MAGA people are part of this GOP with former President Donald Trump’s blessing. Do you not become complicit at the next violence?. Was Jan. 6 (2021) not an attack aided and encouraged by Trump?...
My great-grandparents died in the Holocaust and were almost forgotten
When I launched into "The U.S. and The Holocaust," Ken Burn's documentary exploring the United States' response to Jewish refugees fleeing Hitler, I knew I'd be seeing images that have disturbed my consciousness most of my life: flocks of German war planes against a white sky, the shattered glass of Jewish businesses, crowds celebrating the processions of Nazi troops. According to the Nuremberg Laws, I'd be classified as a mongrel, a mischling of the first degree.
UN Security Council hails Lapid’s ‘two-state’ commitment, questions Israeli couterterrorism ops
As the United Nations Security Council met on Wednesday, a recurrent theme emerged. Council members lauded Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s support for a two-state solution, while simultaneously expressing concern over growing instability in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria. The council held its monthly briefing and consultations on the Israeli-Palestinian...
US ‘deeply concerned’ by security situation in Judea and Samaria
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday called on both Israel and the Palestinian Authority to “de-escalate” soaring tensions in the West Bank, known in Israel as Judea and Samaria. “This year alone, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and more than...
Biden administration wants ‘thorough’ inquiry into death of 7-year-old Palestinian boy
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration’s State Department demanded a “thorough and immediate” investigation into the death of a 7-year-old after Israeli soldiers visited his West Bank home. “The U.S. is heartbroken to learn of the death of an innocent Palestinian child,” State Department spokesman Vedandt...
President Biden wishes rabbis and Jewish clergy well on High Holidays Zoom call
Shortly after hosting the White House’s first-ever Rosh Hashanah reception on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden joined rabbis and Jewish clergy for a High Holidays call on Zoom. Biden started by expressing his sympathies with those affected by Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through Florida. “I know it’s especially...
Get out your crystal ball – take my 5783 Jewish pundit quiz
Every year at this time, we assess the events of the previous 12 months and wonder whether things could possibly get worse. Though our lives are as full of blessings as they are of challenges, the answer – when it comes to the state of the world – is generally, “Yes, you bet they can.”
US-Israel economic cooperation ‘has not fully utilized its potential,’ strategic meetings reveal
Despite the close relationship between the U.S. and Israel, their economic partnership has lagged behind America’s cooperation with other allies, participants expressed on Wednesday at the first high-level strategic dialogue meetings on American-Israeli technology collaboration in Washington, D.C. An Israeli delegation joined a roundtable discussion at the White House...
Brown discusses Holocaust memorial, top priorities with Jewish media
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, during a Zoom interview Sept. 28 with members of the Jewish media, touched on subjects ranging from the prospects and timeline for Senate efforts to certify the Kol Israel Holocaust memorial as a National Monument and progressives’ support for Israel to his top legislative priorities for the rest of the year.
Israel-South Korea free trade agreement passes final hurdle
South Korea ratified its free trade agreement with Israel on Tuesday. It’s the first FTA that Israel has signed with an Asian country. The agreement goes into force on Dec. 1. Israel exports about $1.5 billion annually to South Korea and imports $2 billion in goods. “South Korea is...
David Cicilline, Jewish progressive, is new chair of House Middle East subcommittee
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Democrats on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee voted to name as chairman of its influential Middle East subcommittee Rep. David Cicilline, a Jewish Rhode Islander who is a member of the party’s Progressive Caucus. Cicilline bested Brad Schneider, a moderate Jewish Illinois...
