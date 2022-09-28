In todays show we cover: a2 Milk (ASX:A2M), Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC), CommBank (ASX:CBA), Telstra (ASX:TLS) and ARB Corporation (ASX:ARB). The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after WallStreet tumbled sharply in the overnight trade on concerns related to looming recession as investors were spooked by a rout in global currency and debt markets. The ASX 200 gained just 8.20 points or 0.13% to open at 6,563.20 on Friday. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged, but was down 11.84% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While the All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1, the volatility index fell 6.639% to 18.929.

