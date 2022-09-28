Read full article on original website
Kalkine : ASX 200 to dip; global markets fall on recession fears
The Australian share market is poised to shed some gains on the final day of the month. The latest SPI Futures indicate that the benchmark ASX 200 would start Friday 24 points or 0.4% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.55%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.1%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.85% lower watch this video to find out more.
Wall Street extends losses on hovering economic tensions; CCL, NKE decline
US stocks closed the session lower on Friday, September 30, while S&P 500 index marked its sharpest September fall since the global financial crisis. The investors are treading cautiously amid the recent volatile trading in the market. The S&P 500 fell 1.51 per cent to 3,585.62. The Dow Jones was...
US indices close lower on growth worries; KMX, BBBY decline
Benchmark US indices ended the session lower on Thursday, September 29, as the concerns over economic growth seem to have affected the investors' confidence. On the other hand, the reversing course of the treasury yields had also weighed on the market sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 2.11 per cent to...
Kalkine Media lists five stocks to watch in a bearish market
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) hit its 52-week low on September 27 this year. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) stock rose 17 per cent YoY. Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) revenue jumped 12 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Investors are looking for direction amid the bearish sentiment in the market,...
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed penny stocks hit a 52-week high today?
In today's show we cover: Nagambie Resources (ASX:NAG), Cronos Australia (ASX:CAU), Xtek (ASX: XTE) and Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11). The #Australian #market traded on a positive note today. The #benchmark #ASX 200 #index gained 1.61 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series also #traded positively, gaining 1.56 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials index was also up by 2.51 per cent. All 11 sectors were higher today, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. The #energy was the best performing sector, gaining 3.61 per cent and rebounding from its recent decline.
Why is Arrival (ARVL) stock gaining traction today?
The ARVL stock soared over 19 per cent in the pre-market hours on Friday. The company had reached a milestone with its first production verification vehicle. The share volume of the ARVL stock was over 2.90 million on Friday during pre-market hours. The shares of the British electric vehicle (EV)...
Why is Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) stock gaining traction today?
The MOTS stock jumped over 78 per cent on September 29. Its trading volume was nearly 7.8 million during writing. The company's net loss widened in the latest quarter. The stock of the healthcare technology company Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) gained traction due to the market participants in the morning session on Thursday, September 29, as witnessed by the significant jump in its price.
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks have gained about 900% in 1Y?
In today's show, we cover: Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN), Hawsons (ASX:HIO) and Tyranna (ASX:TYX). The Australian market today traded on a negative note. The benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.71 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series is also trading negatively, losing 0.79 per cent. Conversely, the S&P/ASX 200 Materials index is up by 1.10 per cent. Sectors are mixed. 9 of 11 sectors are lower today, along with the ASX200 Index. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining +1.30% but is little changed for the last five days.
FTSE 100 falls with BoE’s intervention to reach £65 billion
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Thursday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 1 per cent. Moving in line with the drops on continental European bourses, London’s FTSE 100 also took a hit. This came with the expectations of the Bank of England’s intervention in the UK government debt market to cost £65 billion, along with £5 billion in bond buying per day for an additional 13 days.
Which telecom stocks can you look at amid the cost-of-living crisis?
Britain households face an acute crisis of paying their bills for communication services due to soaring inflation. One in seven is cutting down on food and clothing to pay the telecom bills. The cost-of-living crisis has been piling pressure on UK households, forcing them to cut back on their spending....
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down
The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
Metal & Mining Stocks
St Barbara informed that a Red 5 presentation related to its capital raise plans also stated that both companies have begun discussions.
Kalkine : What is Crypto Scalping?
The crypto market cap has lost over two thirds of its value since peaking in November and with looming macroeconomic pressures, the days of crypto being a safe haven to store money seem to be long gone. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t make money of crypto right now. One method used is called scalp trading, and although it’s a volatile terrain, it is a way for traders to earn quick rewards if done correctly.
Kalkine Media lists technology stocks to watch in October
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock rose 11 per cent QTD. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) revenue surged 27 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock gained around 12 per cent YTD. The technology sector is one of the largest segments in the...
Should you explore Nike (NKE) after its first-quarter earnings?
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) lost over 11 per cent from its stock price on Friday, September 30. The company reported its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on September 29. Nike's revenue grew four per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Stocks of the leading footwear and apparel retailer, Nike, Inc. (NYSE:...
Kalkine: Why are CommBank (ASX:CBA), Telstra (ASX:TLS), ARB (ASX:ARB) crashing on Friday?
In todays show we cover: a2 Milk (ASX:A2M), Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC), CommBank (ASX:CBA), Telstra (ASX:TLS) and ARB Corporation (ASX:ARB). The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after WallStreet tumbled sharply in the overnight trade on concerns related to looming recession as investors were spooked by a rout in global currency and debt markets. The ASX 200 gained just 8.20 points or 0.13% to open at 6,563.20 on Friday. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged, but was down 11.84% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While the All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1, the volatility index fell 6.639% to 18.929.
NXT, IHG, MAB: Key stocks to explore as BoE announces bond-buying programme
The UK is witnessing financial chaos after the Chancellor's mini-budget. On Wednesday, the benchmark index, FTSE 100, slipped to a 17-month low. The UK market continued to decline on Thursday amid concerns that the government's huge tax cuts announced in the mini-budget will increase borrowing. This is despite prime minister Liz Truss defending the move, saying that cutting taxes is the right path for the country. Notably, the tax-cutting bonanza has triggered market chaos, and international organisations like the IMF have criticised the move.
Interested in forex trading? Here are five key tips for beginners
The forex market is a market for trading currencies. The forex market involves the transfer of currency between two parties at an agreed price. The foreign exchange market comprises the cash and derivatives sections. The foreign exchange market is a market for trading currencies. Participants, such as banks, funds, and...
Kalkine : How is ASX dealing with the possibility of recession
The global risk of recession has had a negative impact on the Australian market. In a recent turn of events, ASX touched its three-month low. The market has already lost 12.7 per cent since the beginning of the year. The Australian dollar, too, has been grappling with the wrath of the possibility of a recession. How immensely has recession impacted ASX? In this segment we discern the same.
3 Banking stocks to explore as IMF reprimands UK chancellor
The IMF has reprimanded UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for crashing the British economy. BBC's economics editor, Faisal Islam, said this was a harsh rebuke without a clear-cut precedent. On Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that PM Truss and chancellor Kwarteng had lost control of the country's economy. The International...
