Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON - A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State's gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The first day...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities and stunned residents in South Carolina began surveying their losses and assessing the damage from the powerful storm's strike there. Ian,...
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
Washington ranks 8th in the nation for the number of women in state legislatures, Emerge WA helps women run for office
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The political playing field is largely dominated by men. Several research groups confirm nearly 70% of state legislators around the nation are men. Women make up just 31% of that group. In Washington the number is quite a bit higher. Washington's legislature is nearly 43% women. Emerge...
Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. An adult male wolf...
Team from Fairchild Air Force Base to assist in response efforts following Hurricane Ian
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A four-man team from the Washington Air National Guard has been activated to assist with response efforts following Hurricane Ian in Florida. The team from Fairchild Air Force Base will support emergency coordination efforts in Camp Blanding, Florida, and provide technical expertise in deploying Starlink satellite communications terminals.
WA minimum wage increasing to $15.74
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced a cost-of-living adjustment of 8.66% to the state's minimum wage, raising it to $15.74. This yearly adjustment is tied to inflation and is an automatic, voter-approved wage increase that was passed in 2016. The new minimum wage will go...
Hurricane Ian weakens as it moves across the Florida peninsula
Hurricane Ian has weakened as it moves across the Florida peninsula, but it continues to wreak havoc. A second landfall could take place into portion of Georgia and South Carolina as a tropical storm on Friday.
The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights
BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
WSDOT to repair cable nets near White Pass
WHITE PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will repair cable nets on US 12 near White Pass starting Monday, October 5. Cable nets are placed along the highway to keep rocks from falling onto the highway, according to WSDOT. Crews will work six miles west of...
OR gets $3.3 million in school safety funding
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon will receive $3.3 million in school safety and violence prevention grants. "Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe," Oregon Governor Kate Brown said of the funds.
Pacific Power offers low-income discount program
OREGON - Pacific Power is offering a new low-income program to its customers starting Saturday October 1. Customers who are eligible could see a decrease in their bill ranging between 20% to 40%. Pacific Power customers getting energy relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the...
WDFW resumes salmon fishing for Columbia River below Bonneville Dam
Fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, September 28 that recreational salmon fishing will resume starting on October 1. The lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam will open additional areas for recreational salmon fishing according to WDFW...
Community anonymously "thanks" WSP
YAKIMA, Wash.- Someone anonymously left Thank You cards on Washington State Patrol (WSP) cars in Yakima recently. Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted out his appreciation for the sentiment, "Whoever left nice cards on patrol cars in Yakima yesterday, thank you! Our troopers in D-3 have been upset and uneasy since Trooper Atkinson was shot last week in Walla Walla, Thank you again!"
AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
SIU releases details in arrest of WSP shooting suspect
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate the September, 22, shooting of Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson. Today, the SIU released new information concerning the shooting suspect's arrest. According to an SIU press release, Walla Walla Police Officer Nat Small used his patrol car...
Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
