Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 Season
Cross Country Trails - September 17 Report
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This Weekend
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To Georgia
bossierpress.com
BPCC, CHRISTUS SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER HEALTH SYSTEM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT CLINICAL INSTRUCTORS FOR NURSING PROGRAMS
Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is excited to announce a partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System to support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs. The grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health is being provided to the BPCC Foundation to support this new partnership. The...
bossierpress.com
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Dedicates Sleep Clinic
Today, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dedicated its sleep clinic on the St. Mary Medical Center campus. to Dr. Andrew Chesson. Dr. Chesson is a former LSU neurologist and dean who established the area’s. first sleep clinic in the 1980’s. The clinic is located on the 4 th floor of...
Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan
Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
chaindrugreview.com
Morris & Dickson announces moves for further growth and expansion
SHREVEPORT, La.— The nation’s largest independent full-line pharmaceutical distributor, Morris & Dickson (M&D), unveils new hires, expansion plans and new company branding that will position the 181-year-old company for continued growth. “Morris & Dickson has a stellar reputation in the pharmaceutical industry,” says M&D’s Jason Hanks. “We are...
KTBS
Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
KTBS
Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84-years-old
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died at 84-years-old. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church where he served...
KSLA
Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
KSLA
Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again
If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
Bossier Area Boil Advisory in Effect Due to Water Main Break
The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 am COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 pm.
bossierpress.com
Shreveport-Bossier Announces Full Fall Event Calendar
The 2022 fall event schedule for Shreveport-Bossier is packed with events from the end of September til the middle of November with events happening throughout the area every week. The fall event calendar caters to a large variety of visitors, from those looking for a music festival, family-friendly weekend activities...
KSLA
Data show most of guaranteed income being spent on food, clothing, city says
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What happens when you give 110 single parents with school-age children whose income is at or below 120% of the federal poverty line an unconditional cash payment of $660 a month for a year?. They’ll spend $358.45, or 54.31%, of that $660, at retailers and...
KSLA
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
KTBS
Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
KSLA
District defender says short staff contributing to problems at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders are still brainstorming ways to help with overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center. [RELATED: Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional]. At this time, the CCC is holding 1,070 inmates. That’s more than 400 over their capacity. One of the solutions addressed...
bossierpress.com
BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR A SMALL AREA OF BOSSIER CITY ON THE BOSSIER CITY WATER SYSTEM
The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north. of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 am COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the. intersection of...
Bossier City, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
q973radio.com
Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport
It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
