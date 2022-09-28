ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

bossierpress.com

BPCC, CHRISTUS SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER HEALTH SYSTEM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT CLINICAL INSTRUCTORS FOR NURSING PROGRAMS

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is excited to announce a partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System to support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs. The grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health is being provided to the BPCC Foundation to support this new partnership. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Dedicates Sleep Clinic

Today, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dedicated its sleep clinic on the St. Mary Medical Center campus. to Dr. Andrew Chesson. Dr. Chesson is a former LSU neurologist and dean who established the area’s. first sleep clinic in the 1980’s. The clinic is located on the 4 th floor of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan

Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
SHREVEPORT, LA
chaindrugreview.com

Morris & Dickson announces moves for further growth and expansion

SHREVEPORT, La.— The nation’s largest independent full-line pharmaceutical distributor, Morris & Dickson (M&D), unveils new hires, expansion plans and new company branding that will position the 181-year-old company for continued growth. “Morris & Dickson has a stellar reputation in the pharmaceutical industry,” says M&D’s Jason Hanks. “We are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again

If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 claims another Union County resident

Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
UNION COUNTY, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Area Boil Advisory in Effect Due to Water Main Break

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 am COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 pm.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Shreveport-Bossier Announces Full Fall Event Calendar

The 2022 fall event schedule for Shreveport-Bossier is packed with events from the end of September til the middle of November with events happening throughout the area every week. The fall event calendar caters to a large variety of visitors, from those looking for a music festival, family-friendly weekend activities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
High School Football PRO

Bossier City, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Natchitoches Central High School football team will have a game with Airline High School on September 30, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport

It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
SHREVEPORT, LA

