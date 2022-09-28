Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. September 27, 2022. Editorial: A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth. For some people, it probably wasn’t earthshaking news — and if all goes as hoped, that will be the point. Monday, a NASA probe crashed into a small asteroid, but the impact was...
WacoTrib.com
US House candidates to square off in Montana debate
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Three candidates for the newly-drawn U.S. House District covering central and eastern Montana are scheduled for their first debate on Saturday night. First-term incumbent Republican Matt Rosendale faces Democrat Penny Ronning and independent candidate Gary Buchanan. The one-hour debate will air live from Great Falls...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. September 27, 2022. Editorial: If Hochul really wanted to crusade against fraud, she’d be ordering an investigation into... herself. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s latest attempt to portray herself as a ruthless crusader for honesty and efficiency is weak stuff indeed: She’s announced another move in her crackdown on unemployment cheating, seeking repayment for the $11 million burned that way in August, per a Department of Labor investigation. (The total so far this year looks to be more than $110 million).
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices drop in NJ as nation at large sees increase
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
WacoTrib.com
Maine pauses rental assistance program launched in pandemic
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's state housing authority has halted new applications for emergency rental assistance while it waits to find out if a request for more federal money will be approved. MaineHousing said in a statement that an “unanticipated uptick in demand” and uncertainty about new revenue prompted...
WacoTrib.com
2 lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits, filed...
WacoTrib.com
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Auditor: All Indiana state tax rebate payments mailed out
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Indiana state tax rebate payments from the state’s budget surplus have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement Thursday. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
WacoTrib.com
NJ Senate confirms Platkin to be attorney general
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's Democrat-led Senate on Thursday confirmed Gov. Phil Murphy's former chief counsel to be the state's attorney general. Attorney General Matt Platkin had been serving as the state's acting top law enforcement official since earlier this year when Murphy nominated him. “I pledge to...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. September XX, 2022. Do you like the way government is operating? Think it’s an absolute mess? You can have your say in November, but only if you are registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in November’s general election is rapidly approaching – Oct. 11.
WacoTrib.com
Religion: Glimpses of Heaven on Earth
The State Fair of Texas opened Friday and runs through Oct. 23. I started visiting the state fair when I was a kid, wandering the sprawling grounds that circle the Cotton Bowl, birthplace of the Cowboys, site of the Texas-OU shootout and the Grambling game. There is always something about the state fair. Maybe it’s Big Tex, standing at the entrance where he has stood for generations, welcoming all comers with his Texas drawl. Maybe it’s Fletcher’s corn dogs smothered in mustard and ketchup, or cotton candy, sugar sprinkled waffles, roasted turkey legs and the deep fried “whatever” that reflects the Texas motto, “If you can fry it, you can eat it!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6
Midway (1-4, 1-0) at Harker Heights (4-1, 1-0) Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365.com, radio.killeenisd.org. Breakdown: There’s a little more bounce in the step for the Panthers, who ignored the losing outcomes they suffered in the pre-district schedule and put together their best performance of the year in a 48-37 win over Hutto to open District 12-6A play.
Comments / 0