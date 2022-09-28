The Haughton Bucs shook off a slow start en route to a 37-24 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys on Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Trailing 6-0 late in the first half, the Bucs scored a touchdown and a field goal after getting a turnover for a 10-6 lead. Haughton scored 20 straight in the second half and led 30-6 before the Cowboys scored again.

HAUGHTON, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO