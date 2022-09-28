ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bossierpress.com

High school football: Airline throttles Natchitoches Central

The Airline Vikings rolled to a big first-half lead and cruised to a 46-0 District 1-5A victory over the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline improved to 2-3 overall with its second straight victory. The Vikings are tied for first with Parkway in...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Haughton shrugs off slow start in victory over Southwood

The Haughton Bucs shook off a slow start en route to a 37-24 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys on Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Trailing 6-0 late in the first half, the Bucs scored a touchdown and a field goal after getting a turnover for a 10-6 lead. Haughton scored 20 straight in the second half and led 30-6 before the Cowboys scored again.
HAUGHTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy