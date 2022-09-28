Read full article on original website
High school football: Airline throttles Natchitoches Central
The Airline Vikings rolled to a big first-half lead and cruised to a 46-0 District 1-5A victory over the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline improved to 2-3 overall with its second straight victory. The Vikings are tied for first with Parkway in...
Middle school football: Haughton, Benton, Greenacres win 8th-grade games; Elm Grove, Cope get 7th-grade victories
Haughton and Elm Grove and Benton and Cope split district games Tuesday. In eighth-grade games, Haughton downed Elm Grove 28-18 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium and Benton defeated Cope 38-20 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. In seventh-grade games, Cope edged Benton 14-6 and Elm Grove defeated Haughton 28-0.
High school football: Haughton shrugs off slow start in victory over Southwood
The Haughton Bucs shook off a slow start en route to a 37-24 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys on Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Trailing 6-0 late in the first half, the Bucs scored a touchdown and a field goal after getting a turnover for a 10-6 lead. Haughton scored 20 straight in the second half and led 30-6 before the Cowboys scored again.
