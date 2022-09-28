A 34-year-old Racine man is facing just over a decade in prison after allegedly committing several domestic abuse crimes, including battery and criminal property damage. Allen Judon was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of substantial battery and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. All charges carry domestic abuse and repeater enhancers. He faces up to 11 years in prison or $41,000 in fines if convicted.

RACINE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO