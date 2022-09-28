Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
WISN
Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Courtland shooting; Milwaukee police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Courtland in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is expected to survive. Nobody is in custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police shooting Milwaukee's south side; body cam video from Aug. 11 incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera video in a Community Briefing on Friday, Sept. 30 related to the police shooting that happened near 19th and Greenfield on Aug. 11. A Milwaukee police officer shot a man after Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man, who had a gun,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls police: Counterfeit bill used by man at Hobby Lobby
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to make a purchase using a counterfeit $100 bill at the Hobby Lobby on County Line Road. The man entered the Hobby Lobby on Tuesday, Sept. 20 – and attempted...
Watch: Reckless driving outside Milwaukee school, police seek suspects
An investigation is underway after two vehicles were seen driving recklessly outside of the Milwaukee School of Languages.
Hit and run leaves one dead near Teutonia and Capitol
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Friday night.
x1071.com
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car
MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
seehafernews.com
Fight Outside Greenfield Department Store Erupts Into Gun Fire, 1 Man Shot
Authorities in Greenfield say a woman is being held after a physical fight outside a Meijer department store erupted into gunfire Wednesday. Police say the incident started when two men began arguing – one in his car and the other standing outside the store. When the fight turned physical...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine drug bust; woman arrested
RACINE, Wis. - Jill Fennell, 45, of Racine was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in connection with an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine. Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit searched the vehicle Fennell was in and located approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine...
wlip.com
Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man faces drug charges in Kenosha County. 28 year old Eusebio Luna-Romero is said to have allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in recent months in a home in Kenosha. Those sales led to authorities busting Luna-Romero’s Milwaukee...
One person shot outside Greenfield Meijer, suspect in custody
Greenfield Police said it's investigating after one person was shot outside a Meijer Wednesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale bearded dragons theft; Marineland Pets offers $200 reward
GLENDALE, Wis. - The owner of Marineland Pets in Glendale is offering a $200 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who he says stole an aquarium with three small bearded dragons on Friday, Sept. 30. Glendale police say the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday. It...
Chicago man arrested at Mount Pleasant hotel, police seize fentanyl, heroin
A Chicago man was arrested at a Mount Pleasant hotel after police found fentanyl and heroin in his car on Tuesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man charged with several domestic abuse crimes
A 34-year-old Racine man is facing just over a decade in prison after allegedly committing several domestic abuse crimes, including battery and criminal property damage. Allen Judon was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of substantial battery and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. All charges carry domestic abuse and repeater enhancers. He faces up to 11 years in prison or $41,000 in fines if convicted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle near 35th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 35th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
