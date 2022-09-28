ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
WISN

Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Courtland shooting; Milwaukee police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Courtland in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is expected to survive. Nobody is in custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, WI
City
Marshfield, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Greenfield, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Police#Crime Spree
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car

MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine drug bust; woman arrested

RACINE, Wis. - Jill Fennell, 45, of Racine was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in connection with an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine. Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit searched the vehicle Fennell was in and located approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale bearded dragons theft; Marineland Pets offers $200 reward

GLENDALE, Wis. - The owner of Marineland Pets in Glendale is offering a $200 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who he says stole an aquarium with three small bearded dragons on Friday, Sept. 30. Glendale police say the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday. It...
GLENDALE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man charged with several domestic abuse crimes

A 34-year-old Racine man is facing just over a decade in prison after allegedly committing several domestic abuse crimes, including battery and criminal property damage. Allen Judon was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of substantial battery and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. All charges carry domestic abuse and repeater enhancers. He faces up to 11 years in prison or $41,000 in fines if convicted.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle near 35th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 35th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy