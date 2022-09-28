ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will track north of the Piedmont Triad overnight as tropical rain bands continue to bring a threat of flash flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 40 mph.
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem

Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
