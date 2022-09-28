Read full article on original website
State of Emergency: How Winston-Salem is preparing for Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem has declared a State of Emergency, just an hour after Guilford County and Greensboro did the same. The State of Emergency went into effect at noon on Friday. The city described it as a “precautionary measure” in case Hurricane Ian causes widespread or severe damage. This declaration […]
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will track north of the Piedmont Triad overnight as tropical rain bands continue to bring a threat of flash flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 40 mph.
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in Walkertown
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning. There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some […]
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
Hurricane Ian not the first to have an impact in Graham or Alamance County; old-timers remember Hurricane Hazel (1954)
As everyone “battens down the hatches” as the rain and wind from Hurricane, now Tropical Storm, Ian passes through Alamance County, it may be useful to remember that the area has known the impact of other previous hurricanes and storms. Here’s an account from the storm that usually...
THE LIST: Ian closures, cancelations, and postponed events in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events across North Carolina and the Triangle are canceled or postponed this weekend because of Tropical Storm Ian. The former hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 storm on Wednesday.
Randolph County woman opens her home to those seeking shelter during Hurricane Ian
LIBERTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is opening her doors to people who need to seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Christine Laughlin was in Florida during Hurricane Andrew and understands the struggle of getting through a hurricane. She and her family and friends were asked to evacuate...
North Carolina schools opt to close, alter Friday schedules due to arrival of Tropical Storm Ian
With Tropical Storm Ian expected to dump several inches of rain across North Carolina, some places are opting to close Friday.
Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare for possibly ‘deadly’ storm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper held a news conference on Thursday afternoon with emergency officials after issuing a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina. North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. NC should see the most rain […]
